Alan Pergament: Jim Nantz predicts Ryan Fitzpatrick has a TV future; Rewind TV is newest subchannel here

If Ryan Fitzpatrick ever retires from the National Football League, he has a second career ahead if he wants it.

During a conference call Wednesday with NFL writers and television critics, CBS’ No. 1 play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz was asked which current players or coaches would make excellent analysts after they stop playing or coaching.

Nantz named Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Fitzpatrick, the former Buffalo Bills quarterback who is now the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team.

“After he plays for his 32nd team, he’ll be a great addition for somebody’s broadcast crew,” said Nantz.

Washington is Fitzpatrick’s ninth NFL team. He also has played for the Bills, St. Louis Rams, Houston, Miami Dolphins, Tampa, New York Jets, Tennessee and Cincinnati.

