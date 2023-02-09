Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly has a cameo on Super Bowl Sunday in the annual National Football League commercial that the league is protecting more carefully than former presidents and vice presidents protect classified documents.

Kelly told the “Shredd and Ragan” radio show recently that he was part of the Super Bowl advertisement shot in Los Angeles and is playing a bartender.

He told the co-hosts that the ad deals with bar patrons breaking tables and his line concerns the Bills Mafia.

If so, it might have had more resonance if the Bills had met preseason expectations and reached the Super Bowl.

Reached this week, an NFL spokesperson confirmed that Kelly has a cameo but wouldn’t provide any other details other than it will air after the Apple Music halftime show.

In other words, if you want to see the Kelly commercial, you better not leave your TV for a snack or a visit to the restroom after Rihanna's halftime performance.

Fox made the right call not to rush future Hall of Famer Tom Brady into any role Sunday and give him time to prepare for his new assignment as a NFL analyst. If he had been shaky, those who expect him to give safe takes would have piled on and put more pressure on him.

But more than a year to prepare seems a bit unnecessary.

Brady recently told Fox sports talk show host Colin Cowherd he won’t become an analyst on Fox’s No. 1 team until the 2024 season.

You would have thought six months would have been enough to make Brady ready for the 2023 season next fall but he told Cowherd he wants more time to prepare for his second career and to decompress from his Hall of Fame career.

The news should make fans of Fox’s current top analyst, Greg Olsen, happy. He is calling his first Super Bowl Sunday alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. They didn’t do any Bills games this season. I found Olsen refreshing in his brief time as an analyst in the 2021-22 season but haven’t heard him enough this season to see whether he deserves all the praise he is getting or if it is just the honeymoon phase with fans.

After all, fans generally increase their criticism of most analysts after a few seasons. CBS’ No. 1 analyst, Tony Romo, and NBC’s No. 1 analyst, Cris Collinsworth, are examples of that.

Brady’s buddy and Western New York native Rob Gronkowski knows all about how tough critics can be.

The former New England Patriots' star tight end was mercilessly mocked by Boston radio hosts Scott Zolak and Rob (Hardy) Poole after his appearances during Philadelphia’s NFC championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

They were critical of him for mispronouncing his native Buffalo as “buffle,” and mangling the wording of his explanation of how he thought the Cincinnati Bengals would defend Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes before the teams played in the AFC title game.

The Boston radio guys had a lot of laughs at Gronkowski’s expense in a four-minute bit that included his own disjointed words.

“Who at Fox … thinks this is good?” Zolak added.

Gronkowski conceded in an interview this week with Buffalo News sports reporter Jay Skurski in Arizona that he is a work in progress in broadcasting and expects to improve the more he is on the air.

“I was a little shaky last week before the Philly game,” Gronkowski told Skurski. “It's the same thing, once you do one segment or once you get five plays into the game, it just all starts feeling natural. Then you just feel good from there.”