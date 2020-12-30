Alan Pergament: Jills' lawsuit gets national attention on PBS' 'Independent Lens'

With all the euphoria around Western New York because of the Buffalo Bills’ AFC East title season and Monday night demolition of the New England Patriots, I almost hesitate to bring up one story surrounding the team and the National Football League that doesn’t deserve cheers.
I’m talking about the treatment or mistreatment of NFL cheerleaders.
The Bills are in the center of the workplace controversy in the "Independent Lens" program, “A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem.”
It will have its broadcast premiere nationally and on WNED-TV at 10 p.m. Monday, with the local PBS station repeating it at 11 p.m. Jan. 10. It also will be available for free on the PBS Video App.
The film directed by filmmaker Yu Gu premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival more than a year ago and subsequently aired at the Buffalo International Film Festival and several other festivals.
It follows one Bills cheerleader, Maria Pinzone, and a Louisiana woman, Lacy Thibodeaux-Field, who cheered for the former Oakland Raiders. They sued to receive pay worthy of their talents, importance and hard work.
The Raiderettes reached a settlement with the Raiders in less than a year. The Jills’ lawsuit began in 2014 and hasn’t been resolved. The suit is against the Jills managers and the Bills, who outsourced the cheerleading team to a private company that was sponsored by the radio company that owns 97 Rock.
The film is generally favorable to the plight of the cheerleaders, who are paid less than minimum wage to cheer for players in the most lucrative sports league in America, a league that makes multibillion dollars and has made the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders a national brand.
As the film shows, the cheerleaders like Pinzone, a 2012 Buffalo Jill, work hard for little money and have earned support from the executive director of the head of the NFL Players Association, DeMaurice Smith.
In the program, Smith said the NFL treats the cheerleaders the way it does “because they can and, until someone stops them, they will.”
He added, “shame on you, from the commissioner (Roger Goodell) to everyone in the NFL.”
The suit remains in mediation and led to the disbandment of the Jills. Of course, there aren’t any fans at Bills Stadium this season, so the cheerleaders aren’t missed in an AFC East title season Bills fans have had much to cheer about.
The question remains: Does anyone care if the Jills return?
The bigger unanswered question: Has the view of cheerleading changed so much in a progressive world that the idea they are needed seems antiquated and even sexist?
As shameful as the practice of not paying the Jills minimum wage at the same time they were required to buy their own uniforms and to go through hoops to remain in shape, it might be difficult to win the case in court based on interviews in the film with former NFL cheerleaders, a Bills fan and what former Bills president Russ Brandon said in a deposition.
Many of the retired Raiderettes were against the Thibodeaux-Fields suit, believing all the perks they get and the friendships they made are more valuable than money. It isn’t in the documentary, but a former Jill told The Buffalo News' Tim O’Shei something similar when this film premiered.
A Bills fan in the documentary said nobody cares about the Jills and made an outrageous statement about their behavior. In his deposition, Brandon reportedly said he “couldn’t care less if the Jills existed.” He reportedly said he didn’t want to appear disrespectful, but that isn’t in the film.
The defense also would surely note that the cheerleaders agreed to the horrible conditions they have worked under since the NFL began playing.
Of course, just because the cheerleaders agreed to the conditions doesn’t make it right.
The balance in the film between supporting the cheerleaders and questioning their worth is abandoned by telling the heartbreaking story of Pinzone losing her mother to cancer. As sad as it is, that has nothing to do with the merits of the case.
The Raiderette's love of dancing and passing it down to her two young daughters also is a sympathetic touch that has nothing to do with the case.
It will be interesting to see the public reaction to a film getting wider release that makes the NFL such a villain that you would think the league and its partners would make a reasonable settlement to eliminate a public relations problem.
At the very least, the film should spark debate over the role of cheerleaders while making one thing as obvious as the Bills’ improvement since the lawsuit was filed six years ago: Unless these conditions change – or you believe they are acceptable – don’t raise your daughters or granddaughters to be professional cheerleaders.
email: apergament@buffnews.com