Alan Pergament: Jills' lawsuit gets national attention on PBS' 'Independent Lens'

The film is generally favorable to the plight of the cheerleaders, who are paid less than minimum wage to cheer for players in the most lucrative sports league in America, a league that makes multibillion dollars and has made the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders a national brand.

As the film shows, the cheerleaders like Pinzone, a 2012 Buffalo Jill, work hard for little money and have earned support from the executive director of the head of the NFL Players Association, DeMaurice Smith.

In the program, Smith said the NFL treats the cheerleaders the way it does “because they can and, until someone stops them, they will.”

He added, “shame on you, from the commissioner (Roger Goodell) to everyone in the NFL.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The suit remains in mediation and led to the disbandment of the Jills. Of course, there aren’t any fans at Bills Stadium this season, so the cheerleaders aren’t missed in an AFC East title season Bills fans have had much to cheer about.

The question remains: Does anyone care if the Jills return?

The bigger unanswered question: Has the view of cheerleading changed so much in a progressive world that the idea they are needed seems antiquated and even sexist?