Alan Pergament: Jhas Williams, Paul Stockman exiting WIVB; McKenzie 'questionable' for next 'AGT'

This is what I’m thinking:

WIVB-TV’s (Channel 4) morning show “Wake Up!” has another job opening.

Jhas Williams, who has been a reporter on the program for the last two years, announced on Twitter she is leaving next week.

Williams didn’t say where her next destination is, but it wouldn’t be surprising if she will work on a morning show in a bigger market than Buffalo.

“We appreciate the job she has done,” said Channel 4 General Manager Joe Abouzeid. “We will certainly be replacing her and wish her the best in future endeavors.”

Her exit follows the recent departure of “Wake Up!” co-anchor Melanie Orlins after five years. Orlins still hasn’t announced her next job destination.

The departures of Orlins and Williams gives Abouzeid a chance to revitalize the morning program with new hires.

Kelsey Anderson and Chris Horvatits have impressed since co-anchoring the program after Orlins left. Anderson and Abby Fridmann also looked like a strong co-anchor team on the program this morning.

Originally from the South Jersey, Philadelphia area, Williams didn’t look like a long-term answer at WIVB because she has lived in several areas, including Los Angeles, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia during her career.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Before entering television, Williams was a morning show radio personality and freelance writer. Her personality and strong voice have been assets to Channel 4’s morning program.

A graduate of Rowan College in New Jersey, Williams also attended American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles.

Williams isn’t the only WIVB staffer to be exiting the station soon. Abouzeid confirmed that sports reporter-anchor Paul Stockman is leaving the station in August after two years. Stockman has told friends that he is taking a job at a local college. Stockman, who previously spent five years at WTVM-TV, the ABC affiliate in Columbus, Ga., recently married former WKBW-TV (Channel 7) sports reporter-anchor Jenna Callari. Callari, who had been at Channel 7 for five years, now works in the public relations department of the Kenmore-Tonawanda School District.

Here’s more evidence that Buffalo is a big TV market for golf. WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), the local NBC affiliate, tied with Cincinnati and Greenville, S.C., for No. 6 among the metered markets watching the final round of the 150th British Open Sunday with a 4.2 average rating. The only markets ahead of it watching Cameron Smith’s victory were Fort Myers-Naples, Fla., West Palm Beach, Fla., Dayton, Ohio, Detroit and Richmond, Va.

NBC reported that overall viewership for the four days was up 16% from a year ago and up 27% from 2019. The final round from 9 a.m. to 1:48 p.m. Sunday was up 12% from last year’s final round.

Will Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie be able to appear on the NFL Players’ Choir's next appearance on NBC’s popular reality series “America’s Got Talent”?

The first appearance of the choir when it advanced after performing "Lean on Me" was taped during the offseason and aired in June. A representative of Freemantle, the show’s production company, told me via email that the choir’s next appearance will be on a live show. The live shows begin Aug. 9. That’s two days before the Bills break camp at St. John Fisher College and four days before the preseason opener against Indianapolis. The representative said it hasn't been decided whether the choir will appear on Aug. 9 or on a live show after that.

With the wide receiver competition in training camp expected to be very interesting, I would list McKenzie as “questionable” for the choir’s next appearance unless the Bills allow him to leave camp. It is hard to imagine Bills coaches would look too kindly on McKenzie missing too many practices to perform on a live reality show across the country in Pasadena, Calif. Presumably, all the members of the choir who are still playing in the NFL would have the same problem.

Speaking of the Bills, the announcers for the three preseason games carried locally on WIVB haven’t changed from last year. Andrew Catalon, one of CBS’ NFL announcers, is on play-by-play, Steve Tasker is the analyst and Cynthia Frelund of the NFL Network is on the sidelines talking analytics.

Rob Schanne, who cuts and edits the “Danny (Neaverth) Needs A Job” videos on Facebook, said the efforts have paid off. Neaverth is doing segments for WBBZ-TV’s “Summer of Me” campaign. In “Dan’s Summer with Me,” the legendary disc jockey discusses interesting things about the shows and actors in them featured on the independent channel called Me TV.