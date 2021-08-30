Alan Pergament: Jeff Slawson joins parade of WKBW exits, headed to Cleveland station

WKBW-TV anchor-reporter Jeff Slawson had one of the more memorable goodbyes in his final broadcast at 11 p.m. Saturday.
He partially quoted lyrics from a 2000 song “Bye Bye Bye” from the boy band NSYNC that consisted of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Fitzpatrick.
Slawson ended the Eyewitness News late newscast with the words, “it ain’t no lie, bye, bye, bye” and smiled as he said it.
It was short and sweet – and made me laugh out loud.
It would have been even funnier if he had used some of the lyrics that preceded the words he did say.
The song ends with the lines, “I just want to tell you that I'vehad enough, it might sound crazy but it ain’t no lie, bye bye bye.”
Slawson, who attended Williamsville North and had been at Eyewitness News for four years after graduating from Syracuse University, thanked viewers for allowing a Western New Yorker report on his hometown before quoting the song.
In a brief interview Sunday, he said that the NYSNC song has been a favorite of his and his wife.
“At every wedding we’ve ever attended, my wife and I dance to that song,” said Slawson. He added all his friends know that.
He previously tweeted that he, his wife and puppy are moving to Cleveland and he will become the evening digital anchor/reporter for Cleveland19 news.
Support Local Journalism
“I can’t wait to get started on what surely is the future of news,” he wrote.
In the telephone interview, he said he will anchor breaking news online and then report on the story for the station’s 11 p.m. newscast.
Cleveland 19 is a CBS affiliate in the nation’s No. 19 TV market. Former WIVB anchor-reporter Shannon Smith is on the staff as an anchor and multimedia journalist or MMJ.
By WKBW’s standards, Slawson was a veteran reporter since many of its other MMJs are recent Syracuse graduates who are part of a partnership between the university and E.W. Scripps, the owner of WKBW.
Slawson arrived at WKBW as part of the Scripps-Syracuse partnership and stayed around longer than others in the program.
He has been anchoring on Saturdays since June.
Slawson is the third veteran anchor or reporter to recently say “bye bye bye” to the station.
Veteran anchor Keith Radford retired in late June.
And award-winning investigative journalist Charlie Specht left WKBW last week to rejoin The Buffalo News.
Williamsville actor Steve Abbott has sent me a couple of emails noting that he will appear in the “Untitled Cabrini” film being shot in Western New York. Abbott says he is playing a wealthy American who doesn’t want Cabrini to start an orphanage on the West Side of New York City.
The $30 million film set in the 19th century is about the life of Frances Xavier Cabrini, an Italian immigrant and saint. The film stars John Lithgow, David Morse, Christiana Dell’Anna, Montserrat Espadalé, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Patch Darragh, Jeremy Bobb, Virginia Bocelli, Andrew Polk and Giampiero Judica.
Abbott has had multiple television credits, which include appearing in the series “Crossing Jordan,” “Alias,” “Murder One” and “The Pretender.”