Alan Pergament: Jeff Slawson joins parade of WKBW exits, headed to Cleveland station

WKBW-TV anchor-reporter Jeff Slawson had one of the more memorable goodbyes in his final broadcast at 11 p.m. Saturday.

He partially quoted lyrics from a 2000 song “Bye Bye Bye” from the boy band NSYNC that consisted of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Fitzpatrick.

Slawson ended the Eyewitness News late newscast with the words, “it ain’t no lie, bye, bye, bye” and smiled as he said it.

It was short and sweet – and made me laugh out loud.

It would have been even funnier if he had used some of the lyrics that preceded the words he did say.

The song ends with the lines, “I just want to tell you that I'vehad enough, it might sound crazy but it ain’t no lie, bye bye bye.”

Slawson, who attended Williamsville North and had been at Eyewitness News for four years after graduating from Syracuse University, thanked viewers for allowing a Western New Yorker report on his hometown before quoting the song.

In a brief interview Sunday, he said that the NYSNC song has been a favorite of his and his wife.