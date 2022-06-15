Alan Pergament: Jan. 6 hearing a ratings hit in WNY; WUTV's owner reportedly made decision not to carry it

This is what I’m thinking:

The first night of the House Select Committee hearing that is investigating the Jan. 6 attack was a TV hit in Western New York by late spring standards.

The combined rating in Thursday for the three broadcast network affiliates, WGRZ, WIVB and WKBW, and two cable news channels carrying it, CNN and MSNBC, was 15.3. If you add the coverage by public television channel WNED (0.9) and Fox Business Channel (0.3), the rating hits 16.5.

WGRZ, the local NBC affiliate, had the highest rating at 4.5, followed by WIVB (3.5), MSNBC (3.0), WKBW (2.5) and CNN (1.8).

A rating point in Western New York represents 6,375 equals households.

It is rare for any TV program to get a double-digit rating here these days, especially in the late spring and summer.

The highest-rated regular prime-time network entertainment series during the recently concluded May sweeps was “FBI,” which averaged a 7.8 household rating on WIVB, the local CBS affiliate.

In other words, the combined rating for the Jan. 6 hearing was more than twice the rating of the highest-rated entertainment program during the May sweeps.

The local Fox affiliate, WUTV, and cable’s Fox News declined to carry the hearing.

Fox reportedly allowed its network affiliates to decide whether to carry the hearing. It appears that the WUTV decision wasn’t made locally but by its owner, Sinclair Broadcasting, which is generally viewed as conservative and supportive of former President Trump.

According to the trade publication Broadcasting and Cable, Sinclair, which “owns, operates or provides services for 185 stations,” streamed the hearing on station websites and mobile platforms rather than carry it on its Fox affiliates.

The two Fox reality shows carried on WUTV from 8 to 10 p.m. had ratings of 1.1 and 1.2, respectively.

Fox News did a little better but not near the ratings it normally gets.

Tucker Carlson, who has been dismissive of the hearings, had a 1.9 local rating at 8 p.m. and Sean Hannity a 1.1 rating at 9 p.m.

Fox News did run the second hearing held in the daytime Tuesday. The rating in Buffalo for that hearing hasn’t arrived.

With the Stanley Cup Final between Colorado and defending champion Tampa Bay beginning tonight on ABC, we will get a better read on whether the NBA or NHL is more popular here.

The NBA playoffs have taken some shots from critics because there haven’t been as many close games as spectators would like.

However, the first four games of the NBA Finals between Golden State and Boston have had higher viewership locally on ABC than the Eastern and Western Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on cable’s ESPN and TNT.

Of course, games are expected to get higher ratings on a broadcast network like ABC than they do on cable and NHL conference finals aren’t as important as the Stanley Cup Final starting tonight .

But it still may surprise some people in a strong NHL market like Buffalo that the NBA has had higher ratings so far.

The first four games of the NBA Finals averaged a 5.2 rating on WKBW, the local ABC affiliate. The rating for Golden State’s Game 5 win over Boston that came despite a subpar performance by superstar Steph Curry hasn’t arrived yet.

Colorado’s four-game sweep of Edmonton in the Western Conference finals carried by cable’s TNT averaged a 3.2 local rating. Tampa Bay’s six-game series win over the New York Rangers also averaged a 3.2 rating.

We’ll see over the next few weeks whether the Stanley Cup Final will have ratings as high or higher than the NBA Finals carried on the same broadcast network, ABC.

WBUF-FM (92.9), which is owned by Townsquare Media, changed its format late last week and now calls itself “Buffalo’s Real Rock.”

In an email, Mark Plimpton, market president and chief revenue officer for Townsquare Buffalo, declined comment on “any of our station formats.”

However, according to the trade publication Radio Insight, a syndicated program continues in the morning and brand manager Nik Rivers, formerly of 107.7 Alternative Buffalo, does the afternoons. Radio Insight said Jenna Hoke, identified as production director of WGRD in Grand Rapids, Mich., is midday host, replacing Jen Austin. Toni Gonzalez replaces Dean “The Dean of Rock” Sarago on nights, with Sarago remaining as marketing director for Townsquare Buffalo. Radio Insight reported that WBUF is No. 14 in the market with a 1.6 share.

James Kattato is WKBW’s newest reporter, arriving from WKTV, the NBC affiliate in Utica, his hometown. He is a graduate of SUNY Oswego and also is completing his master’s degree at Syracuse University.

The 2022 class at WKBW of the Journalism Career Program (JCP) partnership between Syracuse and E.W. Scripps, WKBW’s owner, will include reporters Sydni Eure and Krizia Williams, who start in July and August, respectfully. Producer Katie Lane has already started working at WKBW and digital content creator Imani Clement starts next month. Reporters Ryan Arbogast and Natalie Fahmy, members of the 2021 class, have already announced they are leaving for jobs in other markets.

Wedding Bells: WIVB sports anchor-reporter Paul Stockman and WKBW sports anchor-reporter Jenna Callari weren’t the only ones in broadcasting who were married last weekend.

WGRZ’s Kate Welshofer, the popular “Most Buffalo” host, also was married over the weekend. Her husband reportedly is Charles (Chip) Matthews, director of student life at SUNY Geneseo.

