Alan Pergament: Jacquie Walker to enter state Hall of Fame; WIVB loses big Bills games to prime time

WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate, has nine regular season Buffalo Bills games that will be big revenue producers. The station also has bought the rights to three preseason games, which, while lower rated than regular season games, still will get great summer ratings.

However, Channel 4 lost three games against AFC opponents that it would normally get – Kansas City, Tennessee and New England – because they are being carried in prime time. And it also lost the season’s second game at Miami to Fox affiliate WUTV as the league no longer worries as much about sending road games of AFC teams to CBS and road games of NFC teams to Fox.

WUTV received three Bills games, one more than it gets many seasons. Two of those games – at Miami and at home against Washington – come in the first three weeks of the season. That’s a big benefit.