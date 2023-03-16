During ordinary times, it would be easy to root for former University at Buffalo men’s basketball coach Nate Oats as he leads top-seeded Alabama in the NCAA Tournament.

These aren’t ordinary times at Alabama or in college basketball.

I asked CBS’ outspoken studio analyst Charles Barkley about the situation in a conference call this week. But before I give his take, here are the facts.

I find it hard to root for Oats or his team because one of Alabama’s former players, Darius Miles, is charged with capital murder. The team’s star player, Brandon Miller, a likely No. 1 NBA draft pick, also is involved but not charged in the death of 23-year-old mother Jamea Harris. Police have said a third Bama player, Rochester native Jaden Bradley, also was at the scene and not charged.

According to reports, Miller went to pick up Miles, who left his gun in the back seat of Miller’s car and sent him a text asking him to bring the weapon on Jan. 15. Michael Davis is accused of firing the shot that killed Harris with a gun that Miles allegedly provided.

Miller’s attorney has said his client never touched the gun or knew it was going to be used in a crime.

However, the Washington Post recently quoted a friend of Oats saying he would have suspended Miller “probably indefinitely” during the season for his alleged involvement.

Oats declined to do so, saying Miller and Bradley didn’t break any laws and didn’t violate any school policies. He also didn’t discipline anyone when a player inappropriately frisked Miller when the star was introduced at a game after the shooting.

I brought the situation up during the CBS conference call with the network’s studio team that included Barkley, former Villanova coach Jay Wright and Clark Kellogg.

I asked Barkley, a star at Alabama’s in-state rival Auburn who has called the Crimson Tide the best team in the country, how big a distraction the Alabama situation was to the team and the sport and whether he thought Miller should have been suspended.

As usual, Barkley gave a very candid and lengthy answer.

“I think it is a huge advantage them being in Alabama at the start of the tournament because he is going to get some home cooking,” said Barkley of Alabama’s first game today against 16th-seeded Texas A&M CC in Birmingham.

“They’re not going to boo him in Birmingham. It is probably going to be really fan friendly to him to be honest with you. I think that is a huge advantage for Alabama.

“Some of these fans can be really mean-spirited, especially some of these kids. They are really going to notice the difference when they go on the road. Fans are going to say stuff. I watched that game, I wanted to see his mentality at South Carolina when they were chanting, ‘lock him up' and things like that. I wanted to see how he was going to handle the pressure and he went off for a career high.

“I thought they should have suspended him. I don’t know how long. I think they should have just given him a timeout, (to say), ‘what you did was wrong.' I don’t think they should have kicked him off the team. I thought they should have said, ‘hey, sit down a couple of games as a timeout to know what you did was wrong.' To do nothing, I thought was wrong. Somebody died, which changed the whole dynamic of the conversation.

“Me, Jay (Wright) and Clark (Kellogg) all have got kids. Kids all do stupid stuff. All our kids have made mistakes. But when you talk about somebody dying that does change the entire dynamic of the conversation."

I will be rooting for CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz to get his dream finale at the Final Four in Houston with his beloved Cougars, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region, there. This is Nantz's last tournament as CBS’ play-by-play announcer for the tournament, with Ian Eagle taking over the role next season.

A University of Houston graduate, Nantz even referred to the Cougars as “we” in a conference call before quickly correcting himself.

Considering his history, you can’t blame Nantz, who is nothing but objective calling games, for the slip.

He explained how important the Houston men’s basketball team has been to his career. During his college days, he was the public address announcer for the team and the host of the coach Guy Lewis show. He was invited on the team bus before the Phi Slama Jama Cougars lost the 1983 championship game to coach Jim Valvano and North Carolina State. He created the nickname for star Clyde “The Glide” Drexler and has remained friends with him.

Nantz is about to call his 38th Masters Tournament and he has called eight Super Bowls. So far, his favorite moment was calling The Masters in 1992 won by Fred Couples, his college roommate.

“We used to practice the scenario in our dorm room,” explained Nantz. “I wanted to work for CBS since I was 11. Fred wanted to win The Masters. We obsessed about it when we were kids. That moment actually happened and the world was watching.

“But if Houston makes it to the Final Four and wins the national championship that would be right up there as one of the top two moments of my career.

“This is not just my alma mater. It runs much deeper than that. If the perfect script comes together and the stars align on April 3, it will be a magical night.”

To borrow a phrase Nantz used when Nyheim Hines ran back the opening kickoff in the Buffalo Bills first game after Damar Hamlin's terrifying injury, a Houston title would even be "storybook" for Nantz.