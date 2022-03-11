Alan Pergament: It doesn't look like WKBW's owner still believes in Buffalo turnaround

When meteorologist Andy Parker left the first-place WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) morning program “Daybreak” to join rival WKBW-TV (Channel 7) in 2014, it appeared to be an indication of how committed new owner E.W. Scripps was about competing with WGRZ and WIVB-TV (Channel 4) and climbing out of the ratings basement.

Parker’s recent departure from WKBW amid speculation that he may return to WGRZ is the latest indication that the station that runs a feature called “Believe in Buffalo” has an owner who no longer believes it can bring the station back to its former glory.

It was a bit of a gamble for Parker to leave Channel 2 in 2014 because he was in position to eventually replace Kevin O’Connell as the NBC affiliate’s top weathercaster. According to sources, his deal may have had some ratings incentives that would have increased his salary.