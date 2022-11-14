Alan Pergament: In a 'wow' Bills game, excitement level of Fox's rising star Joe Davis adds to 'great TV'

When snowflakes briefly began falling at Highmark Stadium in the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Davis said, “this is great TV, this is sweet.”

He was talking about the beauty of the wintry pictures going into the nation’s living rooms, one of the things that the NFL loves about a team being in Buffalo.

Davis hadn’t seen nothing yet.

Buffalo’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings didn’t have a sweet result for Bills fans but it was such great TV that by game’s end Davis called it “the game of the season.”

If ever a game tested whether a play-by-play announcer has a strong excitement level, it was this one.

Davis, the 34-year-old rising star on Fox’s No. 2 NFL team alongside Western New York native Daryl Johnston, passed that test in what should be known as the “wow, wow, wow” game.

Davis, who replaced the legendary Vin Scully on Los Angeles Dodgers broadcasts and Joe Buck on Fox’s World Series coverage, may have broken the NFL record for saying “wow” after several incredible plays in the game.

There were incredible catches by the Bills’ Stefon Diggs and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson; an amazing goal line stand by the Bills that appeared to give Buffalo the victory; a Vikings’ touchdown after a botched snap in the end zone between Bills quarterback Josh Allen and center Mitch Morse that appeared to give the Vikings the win; and a game-tying drive led by Allen in 41 seconds that sent the game into overtime.

Davis delivered all those big moments well. He has a smooth voice, even if it doesn’t wow me and isn’t in the Scully or Buck range.

He was most excited when Diggs leapt high for a one-hand catch for a first down late in the third quarter.

“Oh, Diggs, oh what a catch, Stefon Diggs with one hand,” said Davis. “The rest of his career you are going to see highlights of that.”

He was even more excited when Jefferson made an incredible 32-yard catch on a fourth and 18 with under two minutes left in regulation on the drive that gave the Vikings a 30-27 lead.

“Oh my goodness, Justin Jefferson pulled it in,” said Davis. “There is no way… An all-timer.”

He concluded by saying Jefferson’s catch replaced the Diggs catch as the best of the day.

Johnston said he didn’t know how Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins got enough on the pass for Jefferson to catch it.

“' I Don’t Know How’ could be the title of the story of the (8-1) Vikings in 2022,” cleverly said Davis.

The catch was so incredible that I almost expected Davis to use a Vin Scully or a Jack Buck line after Kirk Gibson’s pinch-hit home run in the 1986 World Series.

“In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened,” said Scully.

“I can’t believe what I just saw,” said Jack Buck.

Either line would have worked.

Davis’ best line came after the Bills’ Tyler Bass hit his game-tying field goal with 2 seconds left in regulation.

“Wow, wow, wow,” said Davis. “Wow play after wow play.”

“This has been the most amazing two minutes of football I have seen in my entire life,” said Johnston.

He must have missed the Bills' last excruciating overtime loss to Kansas City in the AFC playoffs last season, which had an amazing final two minutes of regulation and was called “the best game” of last season.

After the Kansas City playoff loss, Bills fans lamented that Allen never got to touch the ball in overtime. It led to a rule change for the playoffs only.

Allen got his chance this time after Minnesota hit a field goal to take the 33-30 lead. His interception in the end zone led Johnston to say, “I don’t know what he’s seeing” because no Bill was open.

Many Bills didn’t expect to see Allen play after injuring his elbow in the loss to the New York Jets a week earlier.

Johnston said he saw “zero limitations” on Allen, adding offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey could use his entire playbook.

It worked so well that with 28 seconds left in the first half with the Bills holding a 24-10 lead, Davis quoted a writer who saw the game from two perspectives.

“The sky is falling or the sky is the limit,” said Davis. “Through the first half, it looks like the sky is the limit for this Bills team.”

Johnston noted early and often that Allen knows only how to play the Josh Allen style of putting his body on the line.

He meant the quarterback declined to slide during some scrambles and appeared to even use his elbow to try and tackle a Viking after his first interception.

Unfortunately, Allen was reckless in more ways than one. The final interception in overtime came when the Bills were at least in position to end up with a tie.

It was more like a “why, why, why” or “how, how, how” play than a “wow, wow, wow” play.

It was one of many “how, how, how” thoughts surrounding the Bills after the loss. How did they mess up the simplest football play, the center-quarterback exchange? How did they give up a 17-point lead? How did they give up a fourth and 18 play that could have ended the game? How can’t they score a touchdown after halftime?

They have a week to contemplate all that.

Now on to more highs and lows of the broadcast:

The Decisions: Johnston had a strong game noting how many Bills offensive stars were stepping up and explaining the thinking of Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and Bills coach Sean McDermott on failed key fourth-down calls. He said O’Connell called two plays when the Vikings had a short third down so the fourth down decision was an easy one to make. Davis smartly asked Johnston what he thought of McDermott’s decision to go for it on fourth down and bypass a short field goal that could have given the Bills a 30-17 lead. “What do you think?” asked Davis. “It is aggressive,” replied Johnston. “You like it?” continued Davis. “I’m thinking on it,” said Johnston. “He’s trying to put this one away.” The play failed. McDermott might be thinking about it for some time.

The Swagger: Early in the game, Davis was surprised to hear Johnston say Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins had “swagger.” “You didn’t say Kirk Cousins and swagger in the same sentence,” cracked Davis. After a big fourth quarter run by Cousins before the Vikings cut the lead to 27-23, Davis said: “You said swagger. How about toughness?”

The Music: Fox used some appropriate bumper music going in and out of commercials, including some tunes from the late Minnesota native Prince and “Allentown” in honor of Josh Allen.

The Fakeout: The announcers seemed confused when Jefferson faked a hamstring injury after catching his first quarter touchdown. I’m told the pretend injury is part of the gritty celebration. Jefferson was fine.

Let's Go Crazy: After Bills back Devin Singletary scored the touchdown to tie the game at 7, Davis said, “that’s crazy, that’s his first rushing touchdown this year.”

The Skeptics: Davis said a few times that NFL experts were skeptics of the Vikings’ 7-1 start and needed a “signature” win over the Bills to be taken for real. That’s what people said about the Jets before last week’s loss.

A Family Affair: Fox showed some shots in the stands of the Cook family, with brothers Dalvin and James playing on opposite teams. They were excited after Dalvin’s 81-yard touchdown run brought the Vikings back into the game at 27-17.

Best Defender: Diggs had a key pass breakup of a tipped ball that the announcers thought could have turned into a pick-six. Maybe he should have been in coverage on Jefferson's fourth and 18 play.

Mistaken Identity: The announcers seemed to think Bills safety Cam Lewis was going to be called for pass interference in the end zone when it was offensive pass interference by Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. The replay clearly showed it was on the tight end, but I don’t blame the announcers. Lewis seemed to think it was on him, too.

Challenging Environment: Bills fans got plenty of credit for making Highmark Stadium a tough place to play as the fan noise forced the Vikings to waste three timeouts to avoid delay of games. “It is just a completely different environment,” said Johnston. “It shows how challenging it is to play here. This stadium, these fans are unbelievable.”

After Further Review: In the first half, Johnston called Allen his favorite as “offensive player of the year.” He might have rethought that in the second half and overtime as the Bills only scored six points.

So Much for History: At halftime, it was noted that the Bills hadn’t lost a game they led by 14 points in the second half since 1968.

The Injury: The announcers appeared to underplay the loss of Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who left with a groin injury in the third quarter. It added to the extended roster of defensive starters were out with injuries, which helps explain how the Vikings were able to succeed offensively.

The Fumble: It appeared that Singletary was down before his key second quarter fumble, but the announcers and Fox officiating expert Dean Blandino agreed it would be tough to overturn.

The Sound of Silence: If it is a game on WUTV, there often is a technical issue. This time, the sound was lost for a couple of key minutes while viewers were awaiting a ruling on Singletary’s fumble.

Reputations Intact: Davis noted the Vikings were winning games late, while the Bills had a reputation for losing close games. Both reputations are intact.

The Drop: Diggs had a great game, but Johnston felt he should have caught a long third down pass from Allen in tight coverage with under 4 minutes left that could have kept the ball from the Vikings longer before their winning touchdown drive. “He makes that catch 49 out of 50 times,” said Davis.

The Finish That Wasn’t: After the Bills stopped the Vikings on a fourth and inches play with a 27-23 lead, Davis thought the game was over. “What a game, what a finish.” It wasn’t finished. The fumbled exchange between Allen and Morse was recovered by the Vikings in the end zone to give the Vikings a 30-27 lead. It brought back memories of Allen slipping on a key fourth down sneak in a loss last season to Tennessee. However, there was still enough time for Allen to lead the Bills’ tying field goal drive.

Gimme a Break: Blandino said Gabe Davis clearly dropped a sideline pass in the Bills tying field goal drive, but the replay officials didn’t stop play to look at it. It would have been a bigger deal if the Vikings’ lost.

Y'all Ready for This? Before overtime began, Davis was essentially paraphrasing lyrics of a Prince song: “Can anyone handle more of this?” By game’s end, many Bills fans who had a tough time handling the loss undoubtedly became skeptics and changed from thinking “the sky is the limit” at halftime to “the sky is falling.” But with eight games left, Bills fans who weren't ready for a two-game losing streak should realize there will be plenty more “wow” moments and the title of the Bills story of the injury-filled season is far from over.