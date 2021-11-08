Alan Pergament: In a weird game, CBS' James Lofton often made perfect sense for a change

Star Light: Lofton noted that Bills defensive linemate Star Lotulelei told him everybody liked his comment on the Miami telecast about his losing so much weight and that it has made him quicker than he used to be.

Scouting Report: After a Jaguar was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty early in the game against Bills cornerback Tre’ Davious White and White got one soon after, Lofton said there might have been something in the Jags scouting report that suggested they could get White to swing at them and get him tossed from the game. Catalon thought White and the Jag player in question should have had offsetting penalties when only White was penalized, something the replay also indicated.

A Third Eye: Lofton said Allen had one after a play in which the quarterback was able to complete a quick pass under pressure. If Allen has one, he undoubtedly was using it to see Jags in his sleep Sunday night.

Audible: When Catalon heard Allen shout “Shaquille O’Neal” as an audible, Lofton cracked of the retired 7-foot NBA star center, “That’s going to be a big one.”