Alan Pergament: Impressive career of Buffalo native Shayla Harris includes major role in new PBS series

I usually hear of prominent Western New Yorkers working in television through the grapevine, often through notes or calls from relatives or publicists.

But I wasn’t aware of Buffalo native Shayla Harris until her role as a producer/co-director of the four-part PBS series “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine” (9 p.m. Oct. 4, WNED-TV) from executive producer, writer, and host Henry Louis Gates Jr. (“Finding Your Roots”).

It has been an oversight since Harris has an incredible record of working on noteworthy documentary films.

Her latest series, which airs over four consecutive Tuesdays, focuses on lesser-known joyful aspects of the African American experience beyond the struggles. They include the creation of social networks, organizations, businesses, newspapers and universities.

It likely will educate some viewers to things they may not know. For example, I never knew that the Marvin Gaye song, “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” was inspired by the way African Americans communicated with each other early in their history here.

“The story about the grapevine and the fact that African Americans even under slavery had this way of communicating and sharing information and supporting and affirming other members of the community goes back to the colonial times,” Harris said in a telephone interview.

“A lot of people associated ‘Through the Grapevine,’ obviously, with Marvin Gaye and the California Raisins. But that song is referencing this thing that has been in existence in African American culture for a really long time.”

Harris added the series highlights many aspects of African American history that don't often get attention.

“There's often a focus on struggle and overcoming and resistance to white supremacy and racism in America, which is certainly a part of the African American story. But there is a huge, huge part of the story that doesn't have anything to do with white people that just has to do with their basic humanity and wanting to share spaces with people who look like them, understand their culture and live and laugh and love.

“That was something that we really wanted to kind of underscore that even in these really terrible historic moments where you hear about Jim Crow or overt racism, Black people were going on vacation, they were creating social clubs and writing literature and doing all the things that other people also do. This was an opportunity to kind of highlight that.”

Harris, who has had several career highlights, said she was influenced by her Buffalo experience.

She was born and raised on the East Side of Buffalo, attended Frederick Law Olmsted Middle School and lived here until she was about 13 before moving to Michigan and graduating from Williams College.

Her parents and her grandfather were born in Buffalo and aunts, uncles and cousins remain here.

“I have family roots pretty deep there,” she said. “I grew up in a pretty big family and my father was … very into film and history and photography. I definitely think that influenced my desire to go into sort of visual storytelling and into documentary stuff.”

She said her grandmother lived on Dodge Avenue, close to where the Tops supermarket tragedy occurred.

“Unfortunately, I had several relatives who were in the supermarket, which was pretty terrifying,” said Harris. “When we think about gun violence, there's incidents that happen every day. It doesn't often touch you, but that was certainly one incident that obviously had a personal connection to me not just because it happened in Buffalo, but because people that I know and love were impacted by that situation.”

Her late grandmother, Mary L. Harris, was an active member of the International Masons and Order of the Eastern Star, the oldest sorority-based Black women’s organization in America.

“We talk about the spaces where Black people have rent parties and play bid whist (a card game) and my Buffalo family was very into playing bid whist,” said Harris. “So, there's a lot about my growing up and what we've called the sepia world, that sort of influence the making of this film. And certainly, Buffalo is a major part of that.”

Her credits before “Grapevine” have a diverse subject matter.

“A lot of the stories that I've been drawn to are stories about people and communities that don't often get highlighted or are kind of invisible or it's hard to kind of get access to.”

She was a producer on the documentary “Who Killed Malcolm X?” It alleged the real killer of the 1965 murder went free while innocent men went to prison. The convictions were thrown out last year.

“I grew up in Michigan and Malcolm X is from Michigan,” said Harris. “And I have a lot of sort of personal connections to him.”

She said one aunt, a lawyer in Rochester, worked with Malcolm X.

“I had known about him. But I hadn’t known that much about the questions around his death. And as a person who is always asking lots of questions, the ability to kind of like be, what really happened there and getting to the bottom of this sort of hiding in plain sight story was really fascinating and obviously had a huge impact on changing the outcome of the case, which we didn't expect going into that story but was certainly a benefit coming out of that.”

She worked on “Punched Out: The Life and Death of a Hockey Enforcer” that focused on the late New York Ranger Derek Boogaard, who reportedly had CTE and died from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs and alcohol.

“I'm embarrassed to admit that even though I come from Sabre country, I had never seen or watched a hockey game before I worked on that story. I was kind of an unlikely person to work on that piece.”

However, she had done work about CTE in connection with the NFL and was familiar with that part of the story.

“It was a super interesting opportunity to look at what was so compelling about him as a character and as a figure in sports and that particular role of the enforcer and hockey,” she said.

As part of an ESPN series celebrating 50 years of Title IX, Harris directed “Let Noor Run,” a profile of Noor Alexandria Abukaram, a 17-year-old high school cross-country runner in Ohio disqualified for wearing a hijab. Noor’s advocacy to protect runners like herself led a state senator to write a bill.

“I was always a young athlete and just this idea that someone would be told that they couldn't fully express themselves or be fully able to embody all of their identities was really compelling to me … She was so motivated by this horrific experience to sort of change the laws so that this would never happen to anyone else again.

“I think that story was really compelling because I think a lot of people don't necessarily think of women who wear hijabs as the face of female athletes. The story seemed like an interesting opportunity to kind of highlight these folks who probably have been discouraged this whole time from participating.

“For me, there is sort of like an activist level to these stories. But I think by centering characters that people can connect to has been sort of a through line in the work that I've done.”

But back to “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine.”

She believes it gives “a little more context to the African American story. So when we talk about Black America, there's a lot of different facets that don't often get told.”

“I think that this series is not just for African Americans. I do think a lot of African Americans will see themselves in the series, but I hope that this series will also give other Americans and folks who love history an opportunity to learn something that maybe they didn't know about and to expand understanding of our history.”