This is what I’m thinking:

I’ve been writing that line as my lead in columns of notes and opinions for close to 30 years.

I “borrowed” the expression from Paul Reiser’s character in one of my favorite sitcoms, “Mad About You,” that premiered in 1992.

During a telephone interview with Reiser this week, I told him that I owe him some money for using the phrase. He didn’t remember it as well as I did. My memory is that his character, filmmaker Paul Buchman, married to Jamie Buchman, a public relations expert played by Helen Hunt, used it occasionally.

Reiser didn’t remember where the line came from or how often he used it.

“I know I saw it in the pilot,” said Reiser. “I don't recall how often I said it, but that wasn't really a line. That was just the way I talk. I don't remember the moment of invention. I'm sorry.

“I wrote the character to be as close to myself as I could so I wouldn't have to act too hard,” added Reiser. “It was just something that I would say. Apparently, it made it into the script. Let me calculate what you owe me. I'll tell you what: If you fill the theater on Friday, I will consider your debt paid. How's that?”

I’m thinking that might be hard on the night of St. Patrick's Day. The theater Reiser referred to is the Performing Arts Center at SUNY Buffalo State University, where he does his stand-up act at 8 tonight. Tickets remain available at the door.

He stopped doing stand-up when “Mad About You” was being developed in 1991.

“I didn't really get back to it until a few years ago,” said Reiser. “At the top of 2022, I sort of just put my finger on the calendar and said, ‘well, let's just book some dates and really get out there.’ I was never really a guy who lived on the road, but for me, this is more than I've been out there in a while and I'm having such a great time.

“I didn't realize when I got back on stage a few years ago how much I missed it. My plan was always to get back on stage because that was my first love and that's what I love doing.

“There are a lot of comics who would only do it so that they could get quote ‘discovered’ and get a TV show and then never do stand-up. But that was never me. I always love to do stand-up first and foremost. So it's crazy that I didn't do it for so long.

“One of the nice things also that I've noticed lately is that post pandemic, even now, there is still a sense of people being excited just to be out at live shows. They were not having live shows for a better part of a year or two. For me it's great to see faces and actual people …. That part of it is something that I think audiences and performers appreciate more in a way that we may not have years ago.”

Like most stand-ups, Reiser tried out some of his material at comedy clubs in California. They included the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach where Jay Leno is known to try out routines.

“It is a great club and one of the things I love about it is it's not Hollywood,” explained Reiser. “It's about 30 minutes out of Hollywood and the audience is a little bit more, um, normal.

“I knew I had gotten older when I called up and I said, 'Hey, I wanna come down.’ They said, 'Come on down anytime and the show starts at 10.' I went, 'At night? I don't think that's gonna work for me.' I wasn't used to the late hours. I had gotten a little softer.

“I would go to the clubs on a Tuesday night or Wednesday night,” he explained. “It's getting the material but it's also getting the muscle back. When you take a long time off the muscle, you sort of forget how the muscle fires.

“The fun thing about stand-up, it changes every night. Some nights you accidentally discover a new line or a new joke and the next night you try and develop it. The audience is part of it. It's not just you sitting in your house. You need live people to bounce it off of.”

His audience has changed because of his recent career choices. He’s been quite busy acting in the last few years, working on the Netflix series starring Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” as well as “Stranger Things” and the Prime Video series “The Boys.”

“There's a lot of people who really never knew me as a stand-up who are coming, just out of curiosity.”

Reiser's career started taking off as one of the stars of one of my favorite movies, the classic Barry Levinson movie “Diner.”

His career took off after he was cast with future stars that included Kevin Bacon, Daniel Stern, Tim Daly, Steve Guttenberg and Mickey Rourke.

“That was sort of the origin point,” said Reiser. “That was everything. I had never done anything. I've never been on a TV show or a movie. So that was my first experience, first time seeing a camera. Nobody knew that it was gonna be sort of a landmark film that it was. That opened the door for me. That got me on ‘The Tonight Show,’ that got me my next movie, it got me noticed. It got me into TV. It was pivotal.”

The actors got together last year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film.

“We all remain friends. We went out to dinner before the screening, and it was really fun. It's like getting together with old friends. You just hit the ground running. As much as it was my first ever anything, it was sort of that for the others as well. Kevin Bacon had done a little bit of work, and Guttenberg and Timmy Daly and Danny Stern, too. It was important and it really speaks to how cleverly they cast it because the cast they assembled were all largely unknown.”

This is what I’m thinking: Younger viewers who only know Reiser from “Stranger Things” or “The Boys” should take a trip back to the future and watch “Diner.”