Alan Pergament: How the competitive field of local sportscasting became an episode of 'Friends'

A Twitter post by WGR radio’s excellent sports reporter Sal Capaccio months ago made me question my dealings with competition back in the days when I covered Gil Perreault and Bob McAdoo.

“In this business, we are all competitors on some level,” wrote Capaccio. “But also all friends (for the most part). I’ve heard from reporters in other markets who either come or go say how unique and awesome it is we all have these relationships here.”

“Awesome” isn’t the word I would have used in my days as a sportswriter. "Worrisome" would be more accurate.

I realize I risk sounding like a grumpy old man (guilty) who hates fun (not guilty).

When I covered college basketball, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres in the late 1970s and early 1980s, I was respectful to my competitors. But I didn’t often socialize with them.

From posts on social networks, it is clear many people who cover local sports for different outlets play golf together, are in fantasy leagues together, have podcasts together, even marry each other and attend each other’s weddings.

The so-called competition in local sports media now looks more like an episode of “Friends.” I’m not saying this is necessarily a bad thing. It might even be admirable. It certainly is different.

If it weren’t for how I was taught at journalism school, I would be a little jealous of the Summer of Love I read about on social media.

I discussed the changing times in my sports journalism classes and started thinking about it again when WKBW-TV sports anchor-reporter Jenna Callari and WIVB-TV sports anchor reporter Paul Stockman married last weekend. They previously worked in the same market in Columbus, Ga., and had a relationship prior to Stockman arriving here as a sports anchor and reporter.

They are the second couple in TV covering sports to marry: WIVB’s Heather Prusak and Jon Scott of Spectrum News married last year.

Of course, people working at different television stations who date is nothing new. Former WGRZ-TV sports anchor Jonah Javad and former WIVB news anchor-reporter Nalina Shapiro dated. They are now married and living in Dallas, where Javad is a sports anchor.

When she worked at WGRZ before moving to WIVB, former anchor-reporter Erica Brecher dated former WIVB meteorologist Andrew Baglini in a relationship that predated their coming to Buffalo. They are now married and have a son, whose adorable poses are frequently seen on social media via their parents’ posts.

It is not unique to local broadcasting that romances happen this way. To borrow my favorite line from “Seinfeld,” “not that there is anything wrong with that.”

My concern is sports anchors and reporters working at different stations presumably are competing for story ideas or scoops, which could result in conflicts of interest.

WKBW General Manager Marc Jaromin and former WIVB News Director Lisa Polizzi were unconcerned months ago when I asked via email if they had any conflict of interest or competitive concerns.

“No worries,” wrote Jaromin. “Jenna is a professional and an amazing storyteller. I am so happy for her and I wish them all the best.”

“Paul and Jenna are well-respected members of the local sports media community,” wrote Polizzi. “I trust that they will be responsible with their reporting. We are so happy for them both.”

I am happy for them as well. But I am also concerned about the lack of competitiveness in local sports coverage.

Bob Koshinski, a former WKBW sports anchor-reporter who later was the general manager of the Empire Sports Network, notices the difference today, too.

“Back when I was at WKBW-TV in the '80s and dinosaurs walked the earth, competition was fierce among sports and news reporters from the three network affiliates,” wrote Koshinski. “My contemporaries were WIVB’s Brian Blessing and WGRZ’s Mike DeGeorge, respectful but fierce competitors. We almost never socialized because were out to beat the other to a story or soundbite, even to the point of jockeying for position in a group interview.”

“When I worked in TV news, I always considered folks at the other stations, ‘friendly rivals,’” wrote John Murphy, former WKBW and former WIVB sports director. “I never had any ill will toward our competitors, but every night I wanted to have news they didn’t have, video they lacked, or a presentation that was better for the viewers.”

Of course, sports media has radically changed in the last three decades.

A positive development is having many more women in the field, which heightens the chances that romances will occur.

A negative development is how rare – if ever – a local TV sportscaster breaks an important story or offers a strong opinion.

The local sports anchors and reporters pretty much rely on national sports reporters like ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chris Mortenson or Elliotte Friedman of "Hockey Night in Canada" to break stories about the Bills and Sabres.

That might reflect sportscasters having few local sources or of how non-competitive they have become in getting scoops.

In the old days, sportscasters would have relationships or sources with the Bills and Sabres owners, general managers or coaches and at least occasionally break a big story.

The inability to break stories today may make it easier for station executives to accept romances and friendships between competitors. If getting scoops isn’t part of the job anymore, why worry about being too chummy?

I may be a little envious of how “awesome” it is to be in the Buffalo sports media now. But I still prefer the days when dinosaurs like Koshinski and myself roamed the competitive sports scene even if it meant we attended fewer fantasy league meetings and weddings.

