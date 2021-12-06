Alan Pergament: How a long-ago column about Barney the purple dinosaur became an international incident. Sort of ...

This is literally a “true Pergament” story about a lovable purple dinosaur, a former official of the United Nations and a 27-year-old column I will never forget.
The story illustrates how small the world is, especially in the age of rapidly changing technology.
It begins when my then-infant son Max was a guest critic.
Here is an edited version of the April 22, 1994, column.
“Today’s guest critic is Max Pergament, about to be 1 year old. Well, actually the kid doesn't make much sense yet. But he knows what he likes. And he likes ‘Barney & Friends,’ which means I'm more tolerant of the lovable, purple dinosaur.
“There are critics who speculate that many little children who love the PBS star (he has a weekly audience of 14 million) won't be able to sit still for a full hour of ‘Barney.’
“But NBC is challenging that idea Sunday with its syrupy 'Bedtime With Barney: Imagination Island' in his network premiere, Barney and his friends meet an eccentric toy inventor, Professor Tinkerputt.
“I never would have imagined this. Young Max, usually a very animated fellow, was mesmerized by this hour. Well, actually, my tape was 47 minutes long (no commercials). And Max never looked bored. Puzzled, maybe, but not bored.
“He also is too young to understand peer pressure. It starts early these days. I'm told that 4-year-olds who love Barney have to stand up to grief from their older, more cynical siblings.
“The NBC special is a harmless, peaceful, colorful hour with several songs. As always, it has a decent message about sharing. Because it gives parents some peace for an hour, you won't hear me criticizing the big fellow just because he takes happiness to an extreme.
“In a way, Barney is no different than Donna Reed, whose TV show made many baby boomers believe that all family crises could be solved with a smile and love. And I loved Donna Reed.
“Barney's critics can be pretty vicious. Eric Mink, a New York Daily News critic, recently wrote jokingly (I imagine he was joking) that "Barney is the most infuriating creature ever to provoke electrons in a cathode ray tube."
“Mink understandably is upset at the commercialism that Barney has inspired. But it's not Barney's fault. That is America today.
“Thanks to my children, I'm one critic who often wonders about the value of reviewing movies, sitcoms and shows that are aimed at the young audience.
“In most cases, children of TV critics teach TV critics how unimportant they are.”
Flash forward 27 years. This is where Max and I were reminded what a small world it is.
I take back that last sentence in my original column about how unimportant TV critics are. After all, this one column eventually made its way to the UN.
Max is 28 now and works for a startup company. One of his duties is customer service.
After engaging with one customer, he was asked if he was the same Max Pergament who was a Barney fan. He replied that he was to Ramu Damodaran, who identified himself in an email to me as a former UN official. A little research revealed that until recently he was the deputy director for Partnerships and Public Engagement in the UN’s Department of Public Information’s Outreach Division.
“What a happy coincidence,” wrote Damodaran. “When I came to New York in 1994 to join the United Nations, the UN theater club staged ‘Arsenic and Old Lace.’ One of the actors had a home in Buffalo and came upon the review and whenever anyone complimented us on our performance we would refer to her or him as a true Pergament!”
I’m sure many people in the Buffalo media might be as amused as I was that the phrase a “true Pergament” would refer to praising a performance. I’m not exactly known locally for dishing out compliments.
Adult Max was a little perplexed about one aspect of the correspondence with Damodaran. He had never heard of “Arsenic and Old Lace,” a Broadway play that was made into a 1943 movie directed by Frank Capra that starred Cary Grant, Raymond Massey and Peter Lorre.
I don’t blame Max for not knowing. I blame myself for not showing the classic movie to him. Heck, it premiered even before I was born.
I explained the dark comedy revolves around two maiden aunts who are serial killers.
And then I explained to my new best friend at the UN that I planned to write about the “true Pergament story” if it was OK with him.
After all, I didn’t want a UN incident if he disapproved. He approved and asked for a copy after it was done. (I am about to send it to him).
“Certainly, Alan; I am touched, and also a little wistful since that was the last but one production of the UN staff theater club which soon found itself without the necessary finances to sustain an annual production.”
I’m pretty sure if there had been another UN production, it would have received a “true Pergament” review.