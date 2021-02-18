Alan Pergament: Hospice documentary gives a moving, dreamy, comforting look at dying

He then explained how well she has done living.

“This is the most interesting thing I’ve done with myself,” she said. “It is dying.”

She added that she had to force herself not to talk about death so not to upset the living.

When Kerr later tells her that she has about a week to live, the patient is ready.

“That would be wonderful,” she said.

Another patient, Jeanne Faber, noted that everyone she knew in her dream was dead.

“If scripted, that would be the basis of a horror movie,” said Kerr. “She is feeling immense comfort.”

“When I woke up, I was happy,” she said.

There also is a powerful scene in which Kerr tears up as he recalled being unable to help a teenage girl, Jessica, prepare for her death. He was comforted by her.

"She really helped me help her,” he said.

If you don’t tear up watching Jessica’s grace and sense of humor as she describes the comforting feeling she received from dreaming about her deceased dog, check your pulse to see if you are alive.