Alan Pergament: Hochul-Zeldin debate gets big Spectrum audience; Bills-Packers hits season-high local rating

This is what I’m thinking:

It wasn’t ideal to have the only televised debate between the nominees for New York State governor to be carried on Spectrum News rather than a broadcast network affiliate since less than half of Western New York subscribes to the cable service.

But the more than hour long debate between the incumbent, Democrat Kathy Hochul, and the Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, received an unusually high Spectrum News audience here.

It started with a 2.2 rating at 7 p.m. in Western New York and grew to as high as a 3.5 rating here.

I’m told that is about five or six times higher than Spectrum News typically averages for an hour and higher than many prime-time network programs get these days.

It is hard to know if Hochul’s Western New York roots led to the high rating or if it was a sign of the race reportedly tightening in a state where Democrats have a huge registration advantage.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

According to Spectrum, it was the most-watched news network across upstate New York during the debate, ahead of CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

In addition, the cable service reported that the Spectrum News app in New York was downloaded a record-breaking 28,966 times, the most of any day since its launch.

The local TV news departments ran excerpts from Spectrum's debate that expanded its impact. But the debate certainly would have attracted a larger audience if it had aired locally on WGRZ-TV, WIVB-TV or WKBW-TV.

The Buffalo Bills’ 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” hit a season-high local rating of 48.6 on NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV (Channel 2). That was 0.3 percentage points ahead of the previous season high rating of 48.3 for the Bills’ 41-7 rout of Tennessee on “Monday Night Football” carried by Channel 2 and ESPN.

Sunday’s game hit a peak rating of 51.4 at 9:30 p.m. but declined after that as the Bills held a 17-point lead going into the fourth quarter before quarterback Josh Allen threw a couple of interceptions that put some suspense in the game. The rating slipped to a 46.4 at 11 p.m.

A rating point in Buffalo is equal to 6,375 households.

Tage Thompson’s rise to stardom is evident by the way TNT is promoting its coverage of the Buffalo Sabres game at 7:30 tonight with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is getting the treatment Jack Eichel received when Eichel was a Sabre. Here’s the headline of the release sent to media members. “NHL on TNT to Spotlight Superstar Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins versus Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres.”

Thompson, who signed a 7-year, $50 million contract after scoring 38 goals last season, is on a hot streak, with five goals in the past two games. He had three goals and three assists in Monday’s 8-3 Halloween night win over Detroit and two goals in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime victory over Chicago.

The game isn’t on MSG, but Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray are working the game on WGR radio. Brendan Burke is on play-by-play for TNT, with Darren Pang and Jennifer Botterill providing analysis.