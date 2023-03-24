Inquiring minds want to know:

Where is WKBW-TV (Channel 7) news anchor Hannah Buehler?

And where is veteran 97 Rock midday host John Piccillo, who goes by J.P. on the air?

News Director Aaron Mason reports Buehler is on medical leave. She announced last month on social networks that she and her partner Mike are expecting twins, a boy and a girl. She previously announced her pregnancy in late December on her personal Facebook page.

Her pregnancy led to her temporarily dropping the 11 p.m. newscast and instead anchoring the noon and 7 p.m. newscasts.

Pheben Kassahun has replaced her temporarily at the 7 and 11 p.m. newscasts. Taylor Epps, Jeff Russo and Lia Lando have been filling in at noon.

Now on to Piccillo, who has been missing from 97 Rock for several weeks. A spokesperson for Cumulus, which owns the station, wouldn’t say anything beyond confirming Piccillo hasn’t left the company.

Reached by telephone, J.P. said he is on family medical leave to take care of his parents, who are in their 90s. J.P., who recently had Covid-19, said he was “really appreciative that people have been asking about him.”

He has been at the station since 1995 and has been the midday host since 1998.

“It is family first,” said J.P. “Hopefully, I’ll be back on the air soon."

His family leave ends in mid-May. Anita West has been filling in as the midday host from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

News on Gumbel, CBS sports

Greg Gumbel's lengthy run as a play-by-play announcer on NFL games for CBS has ended but he has signed an extension to remain at the network as the studio host of the network’s college basketball regular season coverage and during March Madness. At one time, Gumbel, 76, was CBS’ lead play-by-play announcer with Phil Simms and called two Super Bowls.

CBS hasn’t announced who will be moving up to work alongside Adam Archuleta, with the most obvious candidates Andrew Catalon and Spero Dedes.

Catalon, who will be coming back to work Buffalo Bills preseason games in the summer, gets my vote. He has been excellent calling Bills preseason games and any Bills regular season game he has been assigned.

In a recent conference call, CBS Sports President Sean McManus had several nice things to say about Catalon, a versatile announcer who is working the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and also is part of the network’s golf coverage.

Catalon did a terrific job last weekend calling No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson University’s upset of top-seeded Purdue, which was the biggest upset of the first weekend of this year’s March Madness.