Alan Pergament: Here's how I first learned about the Spectrum increases

As I reported late Wednesday, Spectrum cable bills are about to go up.

I didn’t get any release about it from the company that announced it.

I even laughed Thursday morning when WGRZ-TV ran a crawl that Spectrum "announced" the increase.

I learned about it the same way some subscribers have learned about it since mid-March – from the bill I received in the mail under the heading “Important Billing Update.”

It isn't the way a news organization would expect to learn about it.

You would think Spectrum would be upfront about it and announce it in a way that doesn't require subscribers to read their statements carefully.

It is almost like Spectrum was embarrassed about it and feared the inevitable backlash it would receive.

Spectrum to increase rates, citing programming costs Spectrum believes the largest percentage of affected current customers will see an increase of less than $5 monthly.

In any event, the words "important billing update" sounded ominous.

It is one way of avoiding calling what will happen in my next statement a rate increase.

Of course, the update starts by saying, “at Spectrum, we work hard on your behalf to keep prices as low as possible … Despite our best efforts, rising costs have impacted our pricing.”

On Wednesday afternoon, a Spectrum representative confirmed the details in the billing update and noted it was the result of increased programming costs.

The increase costs include those for retransmission consent deals that the company pays to TV groups like E.W. Scripps (WKBW-TV), Nexstar (WIVB-TV and WNLO-TV), Tegna (WGRZ-TV) and WUTV and WNYO (Sinclair) to carry the channels that they own and are available free over the air in most areas of Western New York.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Since retransmission costs are passed on to subscribers, I tell viewers they should root for the cable company rather than the TV groups in negotiations.

According to Spectrum, the broadcast TV surcharge alone has grown by more than $4 a month, from $17.99 to $21.00.

Of course, the devil is in the details of the “billing update.”

As reported Wednesday, “Spectrum TV Silver (the plan I am on) will increase by $5 monthly.”

“Each TV receiver (I have one) will increase by $1 monthly.”

“TV Bundle discount (which I believe I have) will be reduced by $6 monthly.”

Trying to figure out how much my bill will increase, I called a Spectrum representative for an explanation. You should, too.

Because I am part of a bulk rate living in a condo complex, she was unable to give me an exact figure.

But if I am doing my math, it appears my increase will be as high as $12 monthly.

And that isn’t chump change.

Spectrum claims most subscribers will see an increase under $5 and that the increases won't happen until their promotional deals end.

In fairness, you just have to go to a grocery store, a restaurant or a coffee shop to realize prices for just about everything are going up significantly.

However, I did laugh when Spectrum provided some background information about the percentage increase of college tuition and fees in the last 15 years, as if that is comparable.

Spectrum would have been better off emphasizing some specific programs in all the original cable programming that is now available and comparing its monthly bills to what it costs to go to a couple of movies a month if you include refreshments or a babysitter.

You don't have to be a college student or graduate to imagine the “billing update” will lead more people to investigate cord-cutting, which is the risk cable companies take when they "announce" increases.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.