Alan Pergament: HBO's 'Winning Time' is an entertaining slam dunk on the L.A. Lakers dynasty

Anyone who knows me well realizes I am a big NBA and college basketball fan.
A story about my first visit to the television critics tour in Los Angeles in June 1982 explains how big.
After flying to Los Angeles, I checked into the Century Plaza in Beverly Hills with $150 in my pocket and immediately headed to The Forum to watch an NBA Finals game between Magic Johnson and the Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers with Julius Erving (Dr. J).
I had $20 left after paying for the $50 cab ride and the ticket, which meant I didn’t have enough for a cab back.
Basketball fans become fast friends, and I bonded with a young man and his girlfriend next to me. When the game ended, he asked me, “How would you like to go to the Playboy Mansion?”
I was on East Coast time and politely declined. However, since I didn’t have enough money to get back to Beverly Hills, I explained: “What I really need is a ride back to the Century Plaza.”
He took me there, resulting in my blowing my one opportunity to go to Hugh Hefner’s playpen.
The story helps illustrate how eagerly I anticipated the new HBO series, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” which premieres at 9 p.m. March 6.
It is such an enjoyable slam dunk in ways that go beyond sports that I watched the eight episodes of the 10-episode series available to review within 24 hours and can’t wait for the final two episodes and an expected second season.
In a Zoom call with TV critics, Max Borenstein, the writer, co-creator and executive producer, explained the game plan.
“Well, we were trying to have fun above all, but it’s a show about showmanship,” he said. “This is a moment where sports became entertainment.”
Based on a 496-page book by Jeff Pearlman, the series, which includes a visit to the Playboy Mansion, is as entertaining as the Showtime Lakers were.
There is a lively R-rated rap theme opening, an outlandishly good performance by John C. Reilly as the late Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss and amusing behind-the-scenes moments between players and coaches that may be true or not.
For the most part, “Winning Time” is Buss’ show, and it isn’t always a flattering picture. However, he comes off better than the owner he bought the team from, Jack Kent Cooke (Michael O’Keefe). Buss even misbehaves in front of his young daughter, Jeanie (Hadley Robinson), who rose from an entry job with the Lakers and now is the team’s president.
You don’t have to be a basketball fan to enjoy the series, and even a fan like me who thought he knew everything about the Lakers and Showtime can learn a few things.
According to the series, Laker great Jerry West, considered a great evaluator of talent, wanted to draft Arkansas guard Sidney Moncrief instead of Magic Johnson with the first pick of the 1979 NBA draft after Johnson led Michigan State to a NCAA title over Larry Bird and Indiana State. West, who thought Magic smiled too much, also is depicted as such a miserable human being that nothing ever made him happy.
It also suggests that before Pat Riley became an NBA coaching great, as the Lakers game analyst he endured slights from the Lakers legendary play-by-play voice Chick Hearn that included a gay slur in describing Riley’s voice.
Coach Paul Westhead, the Shakespearean scholar who led the Showtime Lakers to the 1980 NBA title, is depicted as so soft that he needed pep talks from Riley, his assistant, to find the courage to get his players to respect him.
Adam McKay, who directed the pilot and is executive producer, used the same techniques he used in previous projects such as “The Big Short” of having characters comically break the fourth wall to speak to the audience and by using graphics to explain what characters really mean.
I rooted for more of these comic moments, like the one that illustrated the one advantage that some people felt Bird had over Magic: He was white.
The disgraced Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling also is identified as “the second worst Don of the '80s.”
After Riley’s roles as traveling secretary and assistant announcer are noted, a graphic summarizes that to mean he is a “Loser.”
And then there is the priceless multimillion-dollar moment when a representative for Converse sneakers tells Magic he wouldn’t regret signing his deal over a proposal from Nike’s Phil Knight.
“He regrets it,” Knight says, looking into the camera. It cost Johnson millions.
One of the most interesting scenes – real or imagined – is a contentious meeting between Dr. Buss and Boston’s legendary coach and general manager Red Auerbach (played by Michael Chiklis) that removed any thoughts that Auerbach would mentor Buss, who bet his real estate fortune on turning around the Lakers and the NBA.
Dr. Buss is depicted as a womanizer constantly on the prowl and just as invested in turning around the Lakers with the help of his mother (Sally Field) and ex-wife.
He is a risk-taking businessman who smartly allows a woman, Claire Rothman (Gaby Hoffmann), to implement his vision for the Lakers to succeed at the gate, which included the creation of the dancing Laker Girls and a place inside The Forum exciting and cool enough to become the scene where celebrities would want to be seen away from courtside.
The basketball scenes, which in productions often are as off the mark as an air ball, are well-played. It helps that DeVaughn Nixon, the son of Lakers guard Norm Nixon, plays his father.
It is just about impossible to find any actor with the charisma of Magic Johnson. But the actor playing him, Quincy Isaiah, acquits himself well.
Borenstein claimed in the Zoom interview that the series is an “expression of love and respect” for the Lakers. However, the real Magic has reportedly said he’s “not looking forward” to the series and you can understand why: The portrayal of his womanizing and lies to his girlfriend and future wife, Cookie. The series also starts on Nov. 7, 1991, the date that Johnson announced he had contracted HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, before flashing back to the late 1970s.
Johnson and Laker great Kareen Abdul-Jabbar get their say in upcoming docuseries on Apple TV+ and Hulu.
Solomon Hughes, who played basketball in the Pac-12 for California and stars as Abdul-Jabbar, doesn’t have acting range but exemplifies the center’s intelligence, love of reading and thoughtful approach to life.
Australian actor Jason Clarke stars as a heavier version of Jerry West, Adrien Brody stars as an initially unappreciated Riley and Jason Segel exemplifies his “How I Met Your Mother” character by playing a likable but wimpy Westhead. Tracy Letts stars as a humorless Coach Jack McKinney, widely credited as the basketball genius who installed the Showtime system before a bicycle accident prevented him from experiencing the first championship season.
There is a decent amount of discussion of basketball politics involving playing time, large egos and race and – this being HBO – sexy scenes.
Of course, large egos aren’t restricted to basketball. Will Ferrell’s friendship with McKay reportedly took a hit because Ferrell wanted to play Buss before his “Step Brothers” co-star Reilly got the role.
To Reilly’s credit, it is as hard to imagine anyone who could do a better job as Dr. Buss as it would be to find just about any man in 1980 who would have declined an invite to the Playboy Mansion.