Alan Pergament: HBO's 'Winning Time' is an entertaining slam dunk on the L.A. Lakers dynasty

I rooted for more of these comic moments, like the one that illustrated the one advantage that some people felt Bird had over Magic: He was white.

The disgraced Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling also is identified as “the second worst Don of the '80s.”

After Riley’s roles as traveling secretary and assistant announcer are noted, a graphic summarizes that to mean he is a “Loser.”

And then there is the priceless multimillion-dollar moment when a representative for Converse sneakers tells Magic he wouldn’t regret signing his deal over a proposal from Nike’s Phil Knight.

“He regrets it,” Knight says, looking into the camera. It cost Johnson millions.

One of the most interesting scenes – real or imagined – is a contentious meeting between Dr. Buss and Boston’s legendary coach and general manager Red Auerbach (played by Michael Chiklis) that removed any thoughts that Auerbach would mentor Buss, who bet his real estate fortune on turning around the Lakers and the NBA.

Dr. Buss is depicted as a womanizer constantly on the prowl and just as invested in turning around the Lakers with the help of his mother (Sally Field) and ex-wife.