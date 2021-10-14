Alan Pergament: HBO's twisted 'Succession' struggles with topping last season's finale

“There's clearly influences and the idea of somebody dividing up their kingdom,” said the Scottish actor who has played Lear. “Lear does it with his three daughters. He’s hoping for someone to emerge that would be a worthy successor. So far, we have no comers. And I think that the classical element is present. I mean, whether we like it or not, we are influenced by the kind of archetypes, and Logan is an archetype. He does represent those kind of things of authority. And also the downside is that he is a white dinosaur, so therefore he is near the end of his sell-by rate, he’s really coming to the end of it.