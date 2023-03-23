In an odd way, HBO’s Emmy award-winning drama “Succession” is a tortuous love story at its heart as much as it is a monster story.

The series, which returns for its fourth and final season at 9 p.m. March 26, indirectly illustrates love conquers – even the love of a monster of a father, Logan Roy, deliciously played by Scottish actor Brian Cox. It is a rich character who has often been compared to Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” even by Cox.

Logan’s mind works in curious ways, but he usually stays steps ahead of all his conniving, self-indulgent, entitled children and legal, political and media enemies.

His children know he is a monster, but at least he is their monster trying to keep his company and their eventual inheritance alive in some form.

How much of a monster is daddy? In a previous season, one of his children had a photo of Saddam Hussein on a cellphone to recognize his calls. The leader of a media conglomerate widely viewed as modeled after Rupert Murdoch’s Fox empire, Logan is verbally and mentally abusive to his four children vying to become his successor. The monster even refers to his children as rats and (expletive deleted) morons.

Logan appears to love power, money and deals more than his children and supposedly isn’t even able to hug his grandchildren.

But despite it all, he loves his children, and they love him. Practically every non-family member who has some kind of relationship with him is disposable.

Those themes seem central to the intriguing story in the first four episodes of the final season made available for review. (New episodes debut at 9 p.m. Sundays.)

Like Logan Roy with his children, I have a love-hate relationship with “Succession.”

I love the international cast of actors and the writing, which is as clever as that in any Aaron Sorkin series. The dialogue moves so fast that you need closed captioning to enjoy every line.

My favorite line in the first four episodes comes from a non-family member trying to explain her value to the company: “I danced through a (expletive deleted) thunderstorm without getting wet.”

Who really talks as cleverly as these characters do?

I hate the fact that all the characters are detestable. It is hard to care about all the backstabbers in the series – siblings, spouses, ex-spouses and parents.

And I am exhausted from trying to understand the mechanics behind Logan’s efforts to make a merger with a tactless tech company founder that believes he owns the future while Logan's children plot an alternative to save the family’s declining media business and their inheritance.

You practically need separate degrees in child psychology and mergers and acquisition law to try to completely understand what is going on. I understood Shakespeare plays better in high school.

Creator Jesse Armstrong has requested that critics use their usual discretion and not reveal specific events or signal which episodes might be “big ones cryptically or indirectly.” I am not about to give away any spoilers.

I will say one of the more compelling reveals in the four episodes had me questioning whether it was real or if it was a fake-out twist because it is artfully filmed. Over three seasons, “Succession” has taught me to be suspicious and trust nothing.

The series obviously must live up to its title, “Succession,” by the end of the final season and the Roy family needs to make a deal for the future of the company.

My favorite season was the second season, which ended with Logan’s troubled, often pathetic and insecure son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) dropping a bomb at a news conference by surprisingly turning on his father and putting him in legal jeopardy with the Department of Justice.

His betrayal of his father threatened the Roys with possible criminal charges and endangered their empire, Waystar Royco, just as their legacy media company prepared to join the online party in a bigger way.

During the news conference, Kendall called his father a “malignant presence, a bully and a liar,” which may be his good traits.

That ending was a tough act to top in season three, which is probably why I wasn’t as big a fan of the last season. It ended with a twist that had Logan’s smarmy son-in-law Tom Wambsgans (English actor Matthew Macfadyen) betraying his ambitious wife, Shiv (Australian actress Sarah Snook), and her brothers by being Logan’s mole.

Tom is among the characters not related to Logan by blood who will do anything to survive, including a betrayal that threatens his shaky marriage.

The family members also include carefree, delusional son Connor (Alan Ruck) and comically awkward cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun). Greg and Tom are quite a comedy act.

Season four has a repetitive “Succession” plot – a party where things go off the rails as the Roy children try to assess Daddy’s next move and how it impacts them.

Viewers can play along with the family chess game and try to figure out who can be trusted, who is valued the most by Daddy Dearest and who is in the best position to eventually become his successor.

There is one surprise I can reveal. There is a moment in one of the episodes of much-needed humor and not the sarcastic kind best delivered by Kieran Culkin as the increasingly savvy son Roman Roy.

“Nobody tells jokes anymore,” says Logan. “It is a bit dry in here. Do you have any jokes?”

It is as if the writers were admitting the extremely talky series needs to give viewers a humorous respite from all the dry talk about deals, power moves and betrayals.

I hope there is more of that in subsequent episodes. More importantly, I hope the end of the series meets expectations that will be as difficult to achieve as dancing through a thunderstorm without getting wet.