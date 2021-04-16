Alan Pergament: HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' is a riveting whodunnit with plot twists and red herrings

If you are looking for an involving whodunnit with a terrific cast, then the new HBO series “Mare of Easttown” premiering at 10 p.m. April 18 is the place to be for the next seven weeks.
Sunday’s opener of this seven-episode limited series starring Kate Winslet has a slow start to showcase the setting in a small Pennsylvania town. But gradually the first five episodes available for review draw you into Mare’s less-than-wonderful life and the suspense of whether she will solve two cases that hit close to home.
In a recent video conference call with the nation’s TV critics, Winslet said the role of Philadelphia-area Detective Mare Sheehan spoke to her. So the British actress had to learn to speak like someone living just south of the City of Brotherly Love.
That Winslet pulls the accent off so well isn’t surprising since there are so many Brits on television masquerading as Americans including Freddie Highmore (Dr. Shaun Murphy) and Antonia Thomas (Dr. Claire Brown) on “The Good Doctor” and Janet Montgomery (Dr. Lauren Bloom) on “New Amsterdam.”
What is more impressive than her accent is that Winslet, who may be best known for her glamorous role in the 1997 megahit “Titanic,” plays against that image as a down-to-earth, tough-talking, divorced detective and mother living with her own mother near her ex-husband and his future wife. Mare dresses down clotheswise and often is dressing down anyone who isn’t wise to her ways.
With a glorious past as a high school basketball hero nicknamed Lady Hawk, Mare’s reputation as a detective has taken a hit because she hasn’t solved a yearlong missing person case involving the teenage daughter of a former basketball teammate.
Mare has battles at home with her mother and at work, with her gruff, standoffish attitude provoking self-inflicted pain.
Viewers may need a scorecard to keep track of all the teenagers, relatives, friends and religious leaders who are suspects as Mare investigates a murder and missing child cases with a young detective she is forced to work with.
The cast is uniformly excellent with Jean Smart as her mother; David Denman (Roy on “The Office”) as her ex-husband; Julianne Nicholson as her best friend; Evan Peters as the detective Mare is partnered with; and British-Australian actor Guy Pearce as a novelist and college professor who romances the stone that Mare initially appears to be. In addition, Australian actress Angourie Rice looks like a future star as Mare’s teenage daughter Siobhan.
But in the end, all eyes are on Winslet as Mare, who, despite her dark demeanor, attracts two potential suitors, which allows her to look glamorous on a few dates.
Written by Pennsylvania native Brad Ingelsby and filmed on location in the state it is set, “Mare” gives a bleak view of life in small-town America where everyone knows your story.
The “Easttown” story is full of plot twists and red herrings that is sure to make viewers frequently change their minds when guessing who the villain or villains are likely to be.
A riveting episode five resolves one part of the story, leaving the final two episodes to end the remaining suspense.
In the interview, Winslet said Mare couldn’t be further than who she is.
“She’s nothing like me,” said Winslet, who did research for the role with two Philadelphia-area police departments. “So that’s pretty scary in a great way if you're an actor like me who likes to feel terrified and exposed … (But) I really felt the sense of not just who she was, but the world that she lives in, where she comes from, that sense of community, being so entrenched in a society that you sort of forget who you are from time to time, and the sense of responsibility and burdens that Mare carries … really, really intrigued me. But the story has such a heart to it and it’s rooted in so much truth, and it just really resonated with me.
“I think the one thing I did feel I had in common with Mare that I quite honestly was able to lean on a lot was that real sense of family and how much it means to her to hold that together at all costs.”
Ingelsby, a native of the small town of Berwyn, Pa., seemed to have something in common with potential viewers – at times he didn’t know where the plot was going.
“So I think if I ever hit a hurdle or an obstacle like that where I didn't know where something was going, I would always just go back to what is this story about,” he explained. “It's really about Mare and her having to get through a crisis in her life. So, whenever I had a moment of going, ‘I don't know that I can get to the end of this,’ it would always be, I gotta go back to Mare. And if I was able to ride that emotion of her character and journey, then I was confident that I could get to the end of the story.”
After watching the first five episodes in one day, I can confidently say that anyone who starts “Mare” will wish it was bingeable because they won’t want to wait seven weeks for the end of the story.