Alan Pergament: HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' is a riveting whodunnit with plot twists and red herrings

The “Easttown” story is full of plot twists and red herrings that is sure to make viewers frequently change their minds when guessing who the villain or villains are likely to be.

A riveting episode five resolves one part of the story, leaving the final two episodes to end the remaining suspense.

In the interview, Winslet said Mare couldn’t be further than who she is.

“She’s nothing like me,” said Winslet, who did research for the role with two Philadelphia-area police departments. “So that’s pretty scary in a great way if you're an actor like me who likes to feel terrified and exposed … (But) I really felt the sense of not just who she was, but the world that she lives in, where she comes from, that sense of community, being so entrenched in a society that you sort of forget who you are from time to time, and the sense of responsibility and burdens that Mare carries … really, really intrigued me. But the story has such a heart to it and it’s rooted in so much truth, and it just really resonated with me.

“I think the one thing I did feel I had in common with Mare that I quite honestly was able to lean on a lot was that real sense of family and how much it means to her to hold that together at all costs.”