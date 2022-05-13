Alan Pergament: HBO documentary on George Carlin is the right 'stuff'

In the language of standup comedians, the HBO documentary “George Carlin’s American Dream” kills.

As Carlin explains, that’s the word they use to explain the audience loved them, as opposed to “dying” when an audience sits on their hands.

Timing is everything in comedy and the arrival of this terrific two-part, four-hour documentary premiering at 8 p.m. Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 on HBO and HBO Max is perfectly timed for the times we live in.

Directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, it should inspire Western New Yorkers to head to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown – if they haven’t already – to see the amazing collection of Carlin material donated there by Carlin’s daughter Kelly.

The material on display there and in this documentary includes the late comedian’s handwritten scrap paper notes about thoughts that came into his mind that eventually became part of his act, and loving notes to his two wives.

Besides paying tribute to Carlin’s comic genius over almost a 50-year career, the documentary is a love story that celebrates his two marriages and fondness for language.

Kelly Carlin is featured prominently in the documentary and not only celebrating her father’s comic genius.

She speaks openly about her parent’s marriage, her father’s drug use, his health issues and financial problems.

Part 1 addresses his childhood, a brief stint in the Air Force and his dream, believe it or not, of being legendary actor-singer-dancer Danny Kaye.

Comedians Jerry Seinfeld, Paul Provenza, Paul Reiser, Stephen Colbert, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart and Patton Oswalt and Carlin’s manager, Jerry Hamza, speak to Carlin’s influence in a career in which he repeatedly redefined himself after his star had fallen.

In one of his different careers, Carlin tried a Fox sitcom with his name in the title. It died quickly, partly because he wasn’t so great at working with a team.

That didn’t surprise Seinfeld, even though he had one of the most celebrated sitcoms in TV history. Seinfeld noted that comedians just aren’t made to work well with others.

The clips of Carlin on the stage by himself performing and condemning unfairness and contradictions are among the program’s highlights.

The clips include his numerous late-night and daytime talk show appearances, including one visit to the “Mike Douglas Show” when he sat with John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

There are also highlights of his 14 HBO specials and his appearance as the first guest host on “Saturday Night Live” when his star had dimmed.

It dimmed so low that at the end of Part 1, there is a clip of the Canadian sketch comedy “SCTV” making fun of Carlin in a parody that suggested he no longer was relevant and inspired him to reinvent himself again.

There is a lot to take in over the four hours, but the biggest takeaway is how relevant many of Carlin’s routines would be today on such topics as abortion, climate change, the pandemic, war, religion, the police, political hypocrisy and people’s views that only their “stuff” matters.

In these polarizing times, Carlin’s cynicism seems perfectly reasonable.

For language reasons, I can’t repeat the famous bit about people viewing their “stuff” as more important than other people’s (expletive deleted) but other comedians consider it a classic bit that speaks to the political polarization of today.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

His comedic take on abortion echoes the liberal take today that Republicans are all for forcing women to have babies and then refusing to support programs that would help poorer people help raise children.

“After nine months, they don’t want to know you,” said Carlin, who viewed the pro-life movement as anti-women.

He also has some takes that appeal to conservatives, most notably in a routine in which he skewered climate change supporters by saying the planet survived many issues for billions of years.

He wasn’t a fan of golf, people forming groups or the police. There is some very brief footage near the end of Part 2 featuring the moment in Buffalo in 2020 when 75-year-old protester Martin Gugino fell to the ground after being pushed by two police officers.

It isn’t all flattery. At one point in Part 2, Colbert says that he didn’t care for Carlin’s dark period near the end of his career.

Besides an examination of Carlin’s comedic work and philosophy, the documentary is moving when it deals with his loving relationship with his first wife, Brenda, and to a lesser degree with his second wife, Sally.

“She was the keeper of my dreams,” Carlin said of Brenda.

Unfortunately, he was on the road during Brenda’s final days battling liver cancer. But Kelly said, her father wiped a tear from Brenda’s face immediately after she died in 1997 and kept the tissue he used. After Brenda died, he waited eight months to call Sally for a date.

“He is the sweetest person I ever met,” said Sally.

Carlin’s love of language was what caught the ear of many comedians.

“It is called the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe it,” said Carlin in one of his most famous cynical lines.

Noting the difference from the 1960s to the 1980s Ronald Reagan era, he cracked: “We went from ‘do your own thing’ to ‘just say no.’ ”

Seinfeld said when he heard Carlin, he thought, “I want to be like him and get every word in the right spot.”

Of course, no documentary about Carlin would be complete without footage of Carlin’s arrest at a music festival in Milwaukee when he performed his profane “Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television.”

Kelly Carlin repeats the story she told years ago in Jamestown about her mother’s reaction when the promoter told her that George was going to be arrested when he got off the stage. Kelly said after the promoter told Brenda that George was going to be arrested, she rushed to the stage to tell her husband, emptied his pockets of cocaine and marijuana and hid them.

The punch line came when a law enforcement figure later was asked to testify about the audience reaction to Carlin’s remarks.

“They gave him a standing ovation,” he said. The charges were eventually dropped.

Provenza wished Carlin, who died in 2008, would have been around today to make people think and to receive more standing ovations.

“The weirder things get, you want George Carlin to talk about it,” said Provenza near the end.

If Carlin were alive today, you just know he would have killed with all the recent material America has provided.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.