Alan Pergament: 'Hard Knocks' episode dealing with Colts-Bills game has some terrific Frank Reich moments

Reich’s motivational speeches enhance the series, and his participation certainly should be a draw for Bills fans.

The one must-see episode is the second one that premiered weeks ago. It focuses on the Colts preparation for the Bills game and the locker room celebration that showed how focused the players were in giving “some payback” to the Bills, who ended the Colts season last season in a playoff loss.

Another episode that undoubtedly will be must-see for Bills fans is episode six, which focuses on the Colts preparation for a game with the New England Patriots that ended with a win the week before the Bills reclaimed first place in the AFC East.

All the episodes are available on HBO On Demand if you subscribe to the pay-channel.

The episode dealing with the Bills game features Reich having a meal with two of his former teammates, Steve Tasker and Bruce Smith. There also is a surprise appearance by former strength and conditioning coach Rusty Jones, who worked for the Bills from 1985 through 2004 and now is director of sports performance for the Colts.

They are having a meal from Chef’s, though it appears to be at the Colts team hotel and not at the Seneca Street restaurant.