Alan Pergament: From reality show to reality – the final televised act of the Trump presidency

If “West Wing” creator Aaron Sorkin or some other Hollywood screenwriter had written a fictional television drama describing the chaos Wednesday in Washington, D.C., it would have been sent back to rewrite as too preposterous.

But the horrific scenes being played out at the Capitol building on network and cable television may be how President Trump’s four years in office will be best remembered.

The man who owes his presidency to his success on a television reality show incited a violent reality that made many viewers moved to tears as they watched commentators call the episode “one of the darkest days in American history.”

As NBC’s Hallie Jackson said this morning on “Today”: “While words can describe it, it is the images that tell the story.”

She was referring to images that included Trump supporters breaking doors and windows to get into the building; elected officials hiding and wearing gas masks; the guy lounging on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk; and the police officer with only a baton running backward as the rioters moved toward him.

A stunning CNN headline in the afternoon seemed to accurately sum up what happened: “Insurrection in Washington Follows Trump Encouragement.”