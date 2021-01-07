Alan Pergament: From reality show to reality – the final televised act of the Trump presidency

If “West Wing” creator Aaron Sorkin or some other Hollywood screenwriter had written a fictional television drama describing the chaos Wednesday in Washington, D.C., it would have been sent back to rewrite as too preposterous.
But the horrific scenes being played out at the Capitol building on network and cable television may be how President Trump’s four years in office will be best remembered.
The man who owes his presidency to his success on a television reality show incited a violent reality that made many viewers moved to tears as they watched commentators call the episode “one of the darkest days in American history.”
As NBC’s Hallie Jackson said this morning on “Today”: “While words can describe it, it is the images that tell the story.”
She was referring to images that included Trump supporters breaking doors and windows to get into the building; elected officials hiding and wearing gas masks; the guy lounging on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk; and the police officer with only a baton running backward as the rioters moved toward him.
A stunning CNN headline in the afternoon seemed to accurately sum up what happened: “Insurrection in Washington Follows Trump Encouragement.”
The News' Washington bureau chief gives a firsthand account of Wednesday's attack on the Capitol, leading to a lockdown.
As one commentator said – I believe it was NBC’s Chuck Todd – the events were shocking but not surprising. He and others noted that Trump had been stoking the anger of his supporters with false claims and had been promoting the rally for weeks before telling more election lies at the rally Wednesday and asking his supporters to head to the Capitol.
As has been the case during big moments since he was named president-elect, Joe Biden took to the airwaves to speak to the chaos before the sitting president and he did so eloquently.
At the end of Biden’s televised speech, he asked Trump to “step up” and tell his supporters to stop it. That led CNN’s Jake Tapper to suggest Biden’s remarks probably would make it less likely that Trump would talk.
But 20 minutes later, Trump gave a short video message in which he praised his supporters and re-aired his false election claims before telling them to stop.
Some of the best televised commentary Wednesday came from historians and constitutional scholars, including Douglas Brinkley and Michael Beschloss.
On CBS, nonpartisan constitutional scholar Jeffrey Rosen explained the purpose of Wednesday’s electoral college tally and how Republican senators like Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz were wrong to use it for a different purpose.
When the Capitol was clear and Congress was ready to finish its job, viewers saw several memorable speeches.
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, one of the few senators who has stood up to Trump repeatedly, gave the speech of the night. One line was reminiscent of a famous line uttered by Jack Nicholson in Sorkin’s “A Few Good Men”: “You can’t handle the truth.”
After saying they were dealing with “a selfish man’s foolish pride,” Romney said, “the best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth.”
The line brought applause from several senators, with CNN’s Chris Cuomo noting it came almost entirely from Democrats.
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has been accused of selling his soul by being a vocal and staunch supporter of the president, apparently was trying to reclaim it in the same way that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had done earlier in the day.
“Enough is enough,” said Graham, before affirming that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were the election winners.
It wasn’t enough for Graham’s critics, who emphasized how damaging his support of Trump has become.
The damage to America’s image was reported by NBC’s Richard Engel, who read statements from leaders around the world.
As this is being written, commentators have been speculating that the 25th Amendment is being considered to remove Trump from office to avoid any more potential damage in his final 13 days.
The consensus Wednesday night is that would be a long shot since Vice President Mike Pence and half of the cabinet would have to approve it and then two-thirds of the House and Senate would have to go along.