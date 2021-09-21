Alan Pergament: Fox's 'Our Kind of People' is a stylish Black version of 'Dynasty'

Quote of the Zoom call: From Daniels, a self-described “Dynasty” fanatic, who said he is familiar with the Oak Bluffs world. “As a kid, I remember going to Martha's Vineyard and feeling really out of place. And even when we went to promote ‘The Butler,’ at a film festival, I felt very much out of place to the affluent Blacks that were there. There are Black people that have given me money for films over the years that are quietly wealthy and that don't want to talk about their wealth just like the white people don't want to talk about their wealth, you know, the Kennedys and such. So, there are those families that don't want to tell you my name because they've got money, and they shouldn't be asked to just because ... you wouldn't ask a white person that, I think. So, there are those affluent Blacks that are quietly wealthy, that are not Cookie and Lucious (of ‘Empire’). They are quietly wealthy, and they should be respected as such. And this pays homage to them.”