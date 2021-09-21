Alan Pergament: Fox's 'Our Kind of People' is a stylish Black version of 'Dynasty'

Broadcast television has long been justly criticized for failing to adequately represent the Black community.
It still is rare to find a successful drama on the four major broadcast networks primarily consisting of Black actors.
One of the successful ones, Fox’s “Empire,” was canceled after six seasons.
Generally, drama series that have large Black casts are carried on pay-cable and streaming sites. Broadcast networks are more likely to carry comedies with Black casts.
So it is a positive development this season that there are three shows featuring large Black casts, two dramas and one dramedy. That may not sound like much until you realize there are only about a dozen new broadcast shows this fall.
ABC has two of the three – a drama, “Queens,” about a Black female musical group reuniting 20 years later, and the reboot of “The Wonder Years” about a Black family in Alabama in the 1960s instead of in white suburbia like the original dramedy carried by ABC that premiered in 1988 and ran for six seasons.
The third show with a large Black cast, “Our Kind of People,” premieres at 9 tonight on Fox affiliate WUTV.
Lee Daniels, who co-created “Empire,” is an executive producer of “Our Kind of People” and the new version of “The Wonder Years.”
Here are mini-reviews of the two series premiering tonight, along with a quote from a video conference call between people behind the shows and the nation’s TV critics.
A reminder: Since the networks generally send only one or two episodes of a show for critics to judge, I have decided to give the odds I would watch more episodes if they were streaming shows and more episodes were available to watch.
“Our Kind of People”
Set in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, it is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class.” It is the area where rich and powerful Black people have vacationed for more than half a century. Daniels is joined by writer and executive producer Karin Gist (“Star,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) in producing a Black version of the soap operas “Dynasty” and “Dallas.” A single mom, Angela Vaughn, (Yaya DaCosta of “Chicago Med”) with a revolutionary hair product line returns to Oak Bluffs to start a family business and try to join the world of the rich and famous. She quickly discovers they aren’t very welcoming or all that likable. Joe Morton plays the patriarch of a rich Black family who doesn’t have the highest ethical standards and is fighting his ambitious daughter (played by Nadine Ellis) for leadership of the family business. Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”) also is part of the cast.
You’ll Like It If: You enjoy seeing family secrets revealed, rich families treating less-fortunate people horribly and love a good family power struggle.
You’ll Hate It If: You wish there was a more positive portrayal of a successful Black family rather than one that has many of the flaws of the Carringtons and Ewings.
Quote of the Zoom call: From Daniels, a self-described “Dynasty” fanatic, who said he is familiar with the Oak Bluffs world. “As a kid, I remember going to Martha's Vineyard and feeling really out of place. And even when we went to promote ‘The Butler,’ at a film festival, I felt very much out of place to the affluent Blacks that were there. There are Black people that have given me money for films over the years that are quietly wealthy and that don't want to talk about their wealth just like the white people don't want to talk about their wealth, you know, the Kennedys and such. So, there are those families that don't want to tell you my name because they've got money, and they shouldn't be asked to just because ... you wouldn't ask a white person that, I think. So, there are those affluent Blacks that are quietly wealthy, that are not Cookie and Lucious (of ‘Empire’). They are quietly wealthy, and they should be respected as such. And this pays homage to them.”
Outlook: It is stylish, scandalous and sentimental and it is easy to root for Angela to succeed. And I always love watching Morton in anything he does. But I’ve seen this all before so my chances of streaming a second episode would have only been 5 out of 10.
One other new show premieres tonight.
“FBI International,” 10 p.m. Tuesday, WIVB
Dick Wolf adds a third FBI series on Tuesday night and hopes they are as successful as his “Chicago” trio that NBC carries on Wednesday nights. This FBI version is about elite operatives of its International Fly Team headquartered in Budapest. The team tracks and neutralizes threats around the world against American citizens. Luke Kleintank plays the team’s leader, Scott Forrester, and Heida Reed plays the second in command, Jamie Kellett.
You’ll Like It If: To be honest, I have no idea. CBS hasn’t made a pilot available for review, because it is part of a three-hour crossover event with the two other FBI series, “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted.”
You’ll Hate It If: Do we really need a third show to celebrate the Bureau, which has gotten its share of criticism lately?
Quote from the press conference: Wolf, when asked how the FBI functions internationally and is needed despite the existence of the CIA: “The CIA is not criminal. The CIA is terrorism, counterterrorism, intelligence of all kinds, but it does not handle crime. They are mutually exclusive… The FBI is one of the few American institutions that I found that is still thought of positively throughout the world. What has been happening domestically has not happened to the bureau overseas. And it's still considered the premier law enforcement agency in the world. That's kind of irrefutable.”
Outlook: Let’s face it, the FBI shows are critic proof. That's also irrefutable. I am not familiar with Kleintank (he was Finn on “Bones") or Reed (an Icelandic actress) but they would have to be a combination of Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall for me to raise the chance I would stream a second episode to higher than 3 in 10.