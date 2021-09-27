Alan Pergament: Fox's Myers, Johnston weren't distractions from great episode of 'The Josh Allen Show'

Washington played so poorly I wouldn’t be surprised if Rivera used the Ted Lasso approach after AFC Richmond was destroyed by Manchester City in a recent episode of the Apple TV+ comedy and Lasso decided to use the music from “Benny Hill” to sped-up footage of the game rather than have his assistant coaches watch at regular speed.

It would have been nice if Fox had shown some footage of how Bills tackle Daryl Williams was able to contain Young and how his other offensive linemates kept Washington’s other No. 1 draft choices on the defensive line off Allen.

Similarly, it would have been nice to see how Washington kept the Bills defensive line off of quarterback Taylor Heinicke and whether they had tight ends and backs provide extra protection.

Johnston addressed line play in generalities.

Allen certainly appeared to appreciate his offensive line, joking with them on the sidelines as backup quarterback Matt Trubisky played the final minutes.

It also would have been nice if Fox showed more scores of other games on a day that New England and the Kansas City Chiefs both lost for the second time in three games this season, something I am sure Bills fans also celebrated.

Now on to more highs and lows of the coverage: