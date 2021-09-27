Alan Pergament: Fox's Myers, Johnston weren't distractions from great episode of 'The Josh Allen Show'

Early in the Buffalo Bills’ 43-21 victory over the Washington Football Team Sunday, Fox play-by-play announcer Chris Myers noted Washington star defensive end Chase Young said, “We’re going up against The Josh Allen Show.”
Boy, did they ever.
And the closest that Young got to Allen was when they embraced in the tunnel as they prepared to enter Highmark Stadium, a camera shot delivered by Fox late in the first half.
Myers and analyst Daryl Johnston didn’t have as strong a game as the Bills quarterback, but at least they didn’t distract from Allen's entertaining performance.
After analyst Matt Millen's performance a week earlier in the Bills' 35-0 win over Miami, that was a good thing.
"He's looked as good as he's ever looked," said Myers of Allen early in the second half.
Myers has a very good excitable level on big plays, is quick to notice fumbles and interceptions, occasionally even acts as an analyst and asks Johnston the appropriate questions.
His best question came in the final two minutes of the first half when Washington was trailing 24-14. He asked Johnston if Washington should be aggressive offensively when it got the ball deep in their own territory, knowing the Bills had three timeouts and might be able to score if there was enough time left if they got a stop.
Johnston accurately predicted Washington offensive coordinate Scott Turner would be aggressive. The Bills got a stop and used the 26 seconds left on the clock and their three timeouts to get into range for a Tyler Bass field goal to take a 27-14 halftime lead.
Unfortunately, Myers appeared to forget the score at the start of the second half when he said Washington “had battled back to stay within 10” when they were down 13. They trailed by seven points at one point.
Myers’ most amusing moment came late in the game when he intentionally transposed the letters of the WFT to make it short for an expression that its fans were likely shouting throughout the game. (You know the letter for the profane word Roy Kent can’t stop saying on “Ted Lasso.”)
Johnston, the pride of Lewiston-Porter, Syracuse University and the Dallas Cowboys, appropriately and repeatedly praised Allen and the Bills offense and Bills linebacker Matt Milano.
He rose to become the No. 2 analyst at Fox at one point in his career, but he speaks in generalities and his constant search for positives can lead to his contradicting himself.
At one point, he said of Washington that there was “some good teaching moments here. It’s not all bad.”
It was a bad take. And he appeared to take it back 20 minutes later when he said of Washington's head coach “it is going to be hard for Ron Rivera to find those positives” when watching the game film.
Washington played so poorly I wouldn’t be surprised if Rivera used the Ted Lasso approach after AFC Richmond was destroyed by Manchester City in a recent episode of the Apple TV+ comedy and Lasso decided to use the music from “Benny Hill” to sped-up footage of the game rather than have his assistant coaches watch at regular speed.
It would have been nice if Fox had shown some footage of how Bills tackle Daryl Williams was able to contain Young and how his other offensive linemates kept Washington’s other No. 1 draft choices on the defensive line off Allen.
Similarly, it would have been nice to see how Washington kept the Bills defensive line off of quarterback Taylor Heinicke and whether they had tight ends and backs provide extra protection.
Johnston addressed line play in generalities.
Allen certainly appeared to appreciate his offensive line, joking with them on the sidelines as backup quarterback Matt Trubisky played the final minutes.
It also would have been nice if Fox showed more scores of other games on a day that New England and the Kansas City Chiefs both lost for the second time in three games this season, something I am sure Bills fans also celebrated.
Now on to more highs and lows of the coverage:
Windy City: Before the game, a shot of the wind affecting the long sleeve shirt of Bills coach Sean McDermott made you wonder if the wind would have an impact on Allen’s throws. Other than a long pass to Diggs that went awry and out of bounds, the wind was no match for Allen’s arm.
Quick Solutions: Johnston praised Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who has had his share of critics in the first two weeks, for giving Allen “some quick solutions” to Washington's pressure.
Best Stats: Fox noted that McDermott’s Bills are 31-3 when leading at halftime. It also noted the Bills are 21-4 when scoring first. Unfortunately, Bills fans might have remembered that one of those three losses leading at halftime and one of the four losses when scoring first occurred in the season opener against Pittsburgh.
Speaking From Experience: After Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam couldn’t find a long Allen pass deep down the field and fans were looking for a pass interference call, Johnston cracked: “They’ll never give a fullback a call like that.” Of course, Johnston was a fullback. Gilliam, on the other hand, is a converted tight end.
Seeing Things: After Allen’s dart for a touchdown to Emmanuel Sanders, Johnston joined other analysts who have said “sometimes you see things from Allen that you don’t see” from most NFL quarterbacks.
His Name Sounds Like a Beer: After Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke caught one of his own passes that was batted down at the line of scrimmage to make it Heinicke to Heinicke on the score sheet, Myers alluded to similar-sounding Heineken beer and cracked: “I’ll drink to that.”
Kurt Warner Wants a Word: Noting that Heinicke has been around the NFL for years and finally was making his fourth start, Myers asked: “Is he the next Kurt Warner?” Uh, no.
Let ’em Play! It appeared that Washington could have been called for interference on two plays in the end zone involving Bills receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. They weren’t called. It would have been nice to hear from Fox officiating expert Dean Blandino, but he was called on only once during the game to examine a spot. An interference call eventually went against Washington’s William Jackson III. Johnston thought it was going to be called on Diggs.
Gambling Man? When McDermott decided to go for it on a fourth and two inside Washington territory rather than try a long field against the wind, Myers called it a gamble after the play failed. It was a 50-50 call.
The Three Ps: After Allen flipped a short touchdown pass to Zack Moss, Johnston said he was impressed by the quarterback’s poise in the pocket and presence.
Complementary Compliment: In the second quarter, Johnston said the Bills offense might not be as impressive as expected, but the offense and defense are playing very complementary football.
No Knocks on Knox: Myers and Johnston were very complimentary on the circus touchdown catch by Bills tight end Dawson Knox. “This is great athletic ability,” said Johnston. “I can’t tell you how hard that is.” It was even more impressive when you consider Knox’s history of drops.
Best Sign: It as close to an expletive, but the cameras caught the sign that said “Don’t Fox with Knox.” That led Myers to say Dr. Seuss was in the house. He must have been referring to the Seuss book, “Fox in Socks.”
Close Calls: Fox almost missed several live plays while in replays but usually made it back in time to see what happened. However, the camera work on the WFT kickoff recovered by the WFT was a little confusing.
Say What? Early in the game, the noise in the stadium was so loud that I couldn’t hear what the announcers were saying. And then there was the time I couldn’t believe what I thought I heard. After Heinicke's short touchdown run on a scramble cut the Bills lead to 21-14, Johnston said that Turner said that in athleticism and measurables, Taylor Heinicke "is in the Top 10 of the NFL.” I hope I heard wrong.
A Sabres Jersey: Washington guard Brandon Scherff was briefly down after he ran into a stadium wall right where there was a Buffalo Sabres jersey. And you might have thought there were no Sabres fans who would admit it in public. After a brief scare, Scherff was OK.
Letting Up: Myers said the Bills didn’t let up even when it was 21-0, which ignored that Washington closed the gap to 21-14 by scoring two touchdowns in under three minutes.
The Kid and the Ball: When Sanders gave a young boy in the stadiums the ball he caught for his second touchdown, Myers said: “He’ll remember it forever.”
Sound Decision: Sanders wasn’t the only Bill with a heart. After running into a member of the Fox team on the sideline who holds a sound device, Knox made sure she was OK after making the catch that made the Bass field goal a few yards shorter before the end of the first half.
Double Talk: After Heinicke threw an interception on a pass in the middle of the field, Johnston said he’s been a good decision-maker, “but this is not a good choice. There were multiple, multiple defenders” around his target.
A New Perspective: Naturally, there was a shot of Niagara Falls via a drone, with Myers noting Johnston grew up not too far from there. “I’ve never seen it from that perspective,” he said.
The Long Goodbye: I’ve never seen a longer end-of-the-game conversation between coaches than the one between old friends Rivera and McDermott. Fox stayed with it. I imagine Rivera said something like I’m going to see “The Josh Allen Show” in my nightmares. And do you know where I can find music from the "Benny Hill Show"?