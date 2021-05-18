Alan Pergament: 'Foxitis' appears to be waning in WNY as ratings decline from a year ago

If the so-called media disease “Foxitis” exists, it appears to be waning in Western New York but recent ratings make it appear there is a chance a second wave will come.
The term “Foxitis” was coined by attorney Joseph Hurley, who used it at a court hearing to defend an accused Capitol insurrectionist named Anthony Antonio.
Hurley told the court that his client “believed” what he was being told by Fox News.
In February, I noted that Western New York’s unhealthy love affair with Fox News in the cable news wars appeared to be waning after the election of President Biden.
The question then was whether the local prime-time decline of FNC, which is widely viewed as having spread disinformation in support of former President Donald Trump via opinion hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, would continue as the Biden administration advanced its policy and Trump’s impeachment trial in February was off in the distance.
The local ratings in February, March and April indicate Fox has recovered from January here but it is not as dominant in prime time as it was a year ago and is facing a tough challenge from the liberal channel MSNBC.
People who believe the disinformation that Fox News opinion hosts deal out on a nightly basis is a threat to democracy and the nation’s health should be encouraged that the combined local ratings for the more liberal MSNBC and CNN were higher in April than Fox News.
In April, the Fox News prime-time lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham averaged a combined first place rating of 2.4 from 8 to 11 p.m. compared to a combined 3.8 average rating in April of 2020.
MSNBC hosts of Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell were a close second with a combined 2.0 rating, slightly ahead of a combined 1.9 in April of 2020.
So it isn’t so much what MSNBC has gained as what Fox News has lost.
CNN’s trio of Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon were well behind in third place with a 0.8 average, down from a 1.4 combined rating in April 2020.
From January to April, MSNBC is No. 1 with a 2.4 rating, Fox News is second at 2.1 and CNN third at 1.5.
A year ago, Fox was No. 1 here with a 3.6 combined rating compared to a 1.9 for MSNBC and a 1.2 for CNN.
The CNN and MSNBC declines in April 2021 from January of 2021 reflect the eye-opening gains they made locally in January compared to a year earlier.
In January of 2020, the conservative prime-time hosts on FNC were No. 1 in prime time for Western New York with an average rating of 3.3 from 8 to 11 p.m. The liberal MSNBC prime-time lineup was No. 2 with a 2.1 average rating and CNN was third with a 1.2 average.
In other words, FNC had the same rating as MSNBC and CNN combined a year ago.
Hannity, a Trump sycophant, had the highest rating of the FNC trio, averaging a 3.8 rating at 9 p.m.
In January of 2021, CNN’s lineup of Cooper, Cuomo and Lemon was No. 1 here with a 2.8 average rating. MSNBC’s lineup of Hayes, Maddow and O’Donnell was a close second with a 2.7 average. Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham were third with an average rating of 1.5.
Cooper had the highest rating of the three CNN opinion shows in January with a 3.3 average rating at 8 p.m. Maddow was the highest-rated of the three MSNBC opinion hosts with a 3.0 rating at 9 p.m., a 10th of a point higher than Cuomo. Nationally, Maddow had her highest-rated month ever.
Hannity took the biggest FNC hit at 9 p.m., averaging a 1.7 in January of 2021, which is less than half of his January 2020 rating of 3.8.
Ingraham, the lowest-rated of the three FNC hosts here, averaged a 1.1 rating here at 10 p.m., down from a 2.7.
In February, MSNBC remained No. 1 from 8 to 11 p.m. with a 2.6 average rating here, with Fox News second at 2.0 and CNN third at 1.5
Fox News reclaimed the No. 1 spot locally in March with a 2.2 rating, but MSNBC was at its heels with a 2.0 rating, with CNN third at 1.0.
Fox News’ Carlson was No. 1 at 8 p.m. over Cooper, Fox’s Hannity was tied with MSNBC’s Maddow at 9 p.m. and MSNBC’s O’Donnell won at 10 p.m. over Ingraham.
In April, Carlson’s controversial takes at 8 p.m., which included advising people to get in the faces of people wearing masks as well as spreading misinformation about the safety of Covid-19 vaccines, led to a victory with a 2.4 rating to Hayes’ 1.6 on MSNBC and Cooper’s 0.8 on CNN.
Hannity was first at 9 p.m. with a 2.7 average here compared to a 2.5 for Maddow and 0.9 for Cuomo.
Ingraham led at 10 p.m. with a 2.0, compared to a 1.8 for O’Donnell and a 0.6 for Lemon.
However, all three Fox News hosts had much higher ratings in April of 2020, with Carlson (4.4) and Hannity (4.1) having ratings higher than 4 and Ingraham averaging a 2.9.
Fox News is doubling and tripling down on its ties with the Trump administration.
Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, replaced Lou Dobbs on the Fox Business Network.
Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s former White House press secretary, is co-hosting the new Fox News daytime show, “Outnumbered.”
Lara Trump, President Trump’s daughter-in-law, has been named a Fox contributor.
The network also recently announced that Dan Bongino and Trey Gowdy will host weekend shows. Bongino is a conservative radio talk show host who has replaced the late Rush Limbaugh on some stations. Gowdy led congressional investigations into Hillary Clinton.
In addition, Fox News recently premiered a new 11 p.m. comedy show, “Gutfield,” headlined by Greg Gutfield that is partly aiming to give a conservative take on the news to combat the liberal late-night shows hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS, Jimmy Kimmel on ABC, Trevor Noah on Comedy Central, Seth Meyers on NBC, and to a lesser degree, Jimmy Fallon on NBC.
It quickly has become clear that Gutfield’s comic timing needs work and Colbert, Kimmel, Meyers and Noah don’t appear to have anything to worry about.