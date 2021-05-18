Alan Pergament: 'Foxitis' appears to be waning in WNY as ratings decline from a year ago

If the so-called media disease “Foxitis” exists, it appears to be waning in Western New York but recent ratings make it appear there is a chance a second wave will come.

The term “Foxitis” was coined by attorney Joseph Hurley, who used it at a court hearing to defend an accused Capitol insurrectionist named Anthony Antonio.

Hurley told the court that his client “believed” what he was being told by Fox News.

In February, I noted that Western New York’s unhealthy love affair with Fox News in the cable news wars appeared to be waning after the election of President Biden.

The question then was whether the local prime-time decline of FNC, which is widely viewed as having spread disinformation in support of former President Donald Trump via opinion hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, would continue as the Biden administration advanced its policy and Trump’s impeachment trial in February was off in the distance.

The local ratings in February, March and April indicate Fox has recovered from January here but it is not as dominant in prime time as it was a year ago and is facing a tough challenge from the liberal channel MSNBC.