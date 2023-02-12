Alan Pergament TV Critic Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association. Follow Alan Pergament Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Greg Olsen is the rare NFL analyst these days who actually gets more praise than he gets slammed on social networks.

But with apologies to one of the best Super Bowl commercials that ran Sunday, he isn’t a rock star as an analyst. Yet.

I suspect the lead Fox analyst may be popular in Buffalo because he isn’t CBS’ Tony Romo or NBC’s Cris Collinsworth, the top analysts at their networks that Bills fans find about as amusing as Ben Affleck found the Grammy Awards.

During Kansas City’s 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl, I think I figured out why Olsen has become so popular besides not being around long enough to be annoyed at.

Unlike Romo and Collinsworth, he doesn’t feel the need to talk when he has nothing to say and just leaves play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt to prepare for the next play. He often lets the game breathe.

Olsen can be quiet in between plays while Romo and Collinsworth are often criticized for talking too much.

However, it isn't like Olsen offered any special analysis Sunday. He noted both the Eagles and Chiefs were playing two high safeties defensively, which dared their opponents to run the football. But he never explained how the Chiefs' offense led by league MVP Patrick Mahomes was able to be so dominant in the second half.

A former NFL tight end for 14 seasons, Olsen explained Kansas City’s Travis Kelce is able to get open because he doesn’t run traditional pass routes that defenses prepare for.

He knows NFL rules, which became apparent when an Eagles player was called for holding on a swing pass before it was thrown.

He is easy to listen to and speaks in full sentences, something that Romo isn’t known to always do. He predicted the Eagles would go for it on fourth and short repeatedly.

And perhaps best of all, he was willing to take a stand on the controversial holding call against the Eagles’ James Bradberry in the final two minutes that essentially gave the Chiefs the game.

“I don’t know,” said Olsen. “On this stage, I think you let them play. I don’t love that call.”

I agree with Olsen’s take on a penalty that will be debated for days, even weeks.

On the downside, Olsen isn’t the most entertaining or enthusiastic analyst you’ll ever hear. In one of the more entertaining Super Bowls, he appeared to have just a little more fun than perhaps some older viewers had watching Rihanna’s halftime show.

Romo and Collinsworth have it over Olsen in the enthusiasm level hands down. And that’s an important area.

I imagine both of them would have put the amazing second half performance by an injured Mahomes in better perspective and with more enthusiasm than Olsen did.

Now that Tom Brady has decided to delay his Fox analyst role for another year, Olsen will have another season to grow in the job.

I was more impressed by Burkhardt than Olsen. He is a strong play-by-play announcer who was exceptional calling some of the biggest plays of the game, especially the record 65-yard punt return by the Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney that led to a touchdown that gave the Chiefs a 35-27 lead.

And it was Burkhardt, and not Olsen, who noted one key to the game was the Chiefs’ offensive line keeping Philadelphia’s vaunted defensive line off Mahomes.

To Fox’s credit, it caught replays of all the key penalties in the game, including the non-call for pass interference against Philadelphia that caused Kansas City to punt in the first half.

Unfortunately, Fox didn’t have the definitive angle on the catch by Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith that was ruled incomplete late in the first half.

Notably, Fox’s officiating expert Mike Pereira didn’t think there was enough to overturn the catch with the angles he saw. Pereira had a busy night since there were so many close calls. Notably, he agreed with the call on Bradberry.

Now some more highs and low of Fox’s telecast:

Nice job by Jim Kelly: If you turned away for a second, you may have missed Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly playing a bartender in the two-minute NFL ad in which Mexico flag football team star Diana Flores crashed through a table as she tried to avoid getting her flag pulled by a variety of NFL players and celebrities. “Mafia style, niiiice,” said Kelly as Flores raced past him. The ad, which featured several NFL and female flag football players, ended with the taglines: “To the women pushing football forward. We can’t wait to see where you take this game.”

Von’s pizza run: Injured Bills pass rusher Von Miller showed up running as the “Pizza Hut” guy in a commercial that included Erin Andrews and Alex Rodriguez. Miller moved pretty well, but it is unclear if the ad was filmed before or after his knee surgery.

Nick’s tears: Fox’s cameras caught Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni in tears as he listened to Chris Stapleton’s rendition of the national anthem. It wasn’t a surprise since the Jamestown native told Buffalo News sportswriter Jay Skurski that at age 9 he listened to Whitney Houston’s version of the anthem from the 1991 Super Bowl that the Buffalo Bills lost to the New York Giants and always thought what it would be like to hear the anthem at the Super Bowl. Like Bills fans at that game, Eagles fans were undoubtedly crying after Sunday’s loss – and the call against Bradberry.