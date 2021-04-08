Alan Pergament: Former Buffalo TV reporters covering Chauvin trial; 'Rebel' is a lost cause

She must convince her boss, a lawyer who is a widower played by Andy Garcia, to take the case, and her gynecologist son to do research to show the case makes sense and will be worth millions of dollars.

To say Rebel’s life is complicated would be an understatement. She has two ex-husbands and is about to have a third one and has one child with each of them.

She gets along well with her two ex-husbands, one of whom is surprised she made it to 10 years with the third one before she appears to be headed for a shotgun divorce. (Yes, Rebel owns a shotgun.)

She spends a lot of time yelling in the first two episodes made available for review and supposedly is so intimidating that she gets her way with her children, criminals, college officials and her boss even when the reasons for her success make no sense.

In short, “Rebel” is often preposterous, but you can’t keep your eyes off Sagal, who seems to be having a lot of fun playing her.

The cast also is first-rate, with Adam Arkin playing the medical company villain; John Corbett, James Lesure and Matthew Glave playing the husbands; Kevin Zegers playing Rebel’s lothario son the doctor; and Lex Scott Davis and Ariela Barer as her daughters. Mary McDonnell also plays one of the patients who is ill from the medical device.