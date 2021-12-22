Alan Pergament: Former Buffalo sportscaster Lauren Brill finds her purpose with inspirational website

“So, I may have given you life but since the day you were born, it’s you who’s been saving mine … I love you, Karson.”

Carrie Owens wrote to the Sacred Heart girls basketball team that she coached about being inspired by them after her left leg was amputated following a 2020 accident in which her motorcycle was hit by a truck.

“I am lucky even to be alive, but losing my leg has been devastating,” she wrote. “But I want you to know how much all of you have helped me throughout these last few months.

“Each of you helped me realize that instead of feeling sorry for myself, I had to fight hard to return to our team. That is why I promised, whether I could walk or not, I would be back.”

She said returning to the court and getting into coaching mode “was pure joy. Mentally, it was like my accident never happened. I was back in my element again – back to my happy place with all of you.