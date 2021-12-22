Alan Pergament: Former Buffalo sportscaster Lauren Brill finds her purpose with inspirational website

I’ve occasionally written about present and former television reporters and anchors who have left broadcasting and found happiness.
It is hard to find a better example than former WIVB-TV sportscaster Lauren Brill and a better time than the holidays to share her journey through heartwarming stories carried on her website, “The Unsealed” at theunsealed.com.
She recently reached out in an email to add her voice to those critical of Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III for giving Christopher Belter Jr. probation after he pleaded guilty to sexual assaults on four teenage girls in his Lewiston home in 2017 and 2018.
Brill highlighted her decision to leave broadcasting two years ago to start “The Unsealed,” which “shares inspirational open letters that encourage strength and compassion.”
“Sportscasting was my dream, but ‘The Unsealed’ is my purpose,” Brill told me in an email exchange.
In her personal response to Judge Murphy, she called the judge “part of the problem” and wrote about being sexually assaulted by two strangers in high school.
Here’s an edited version of Brill’s message to the judge posted on “The Unsealed”: “After my assault, I developed an eating disorder, and fear consumed my life. I couldn’t stay home alone, and I couldn’t go anywhere by myself. My happy-go-lucky personality went flat the year following my attack. There were days I didn’t recognize who I was or even understand why I was in such distress.
“It’s been nearly 20 years since my assault, and there is not a day in my life that I am not somehow affected by my attack. When people walk behind me on the street, my heart still races, and parking in an indoor garage still induces anxiety.
“As a teenager, I didn’t have the courage that Christopher Belter’s victims have displayed. For many years, I didn’t tell a single person what happened to me. But these young women spoke up while still trying to process their pain, and you failed them. You didn’t think jail time would be appropriate.
“Would you think the same if Christopher was Black? Would you feel the same if Christopher wasn’t wealthy? Or do you just have no respect for women, their bodies, and their well-being?
“Your sentence sent the message to victims – not just in this case but to all of us – that we don’t matter. Our pain does not matter.
“Our bodies can be stolen, our souls can be murdered, and laws can be broken, and still, people like you will feel more of a desire to show compassion for the convicted predator than to give a punishment that fits their crime. I don’t know if you have a daughter, a wife, or a granddaughter, but if you do, you just made the world more dangerous for all of them.
“While Christopher Belter Jr. is a rapist, you are a facilitator.
“These heroic young women deserve better.
“They deserve justice.
“We all do.”
In an email exchange, Brill told me she started “The Unsealed” after the reaction she received while working at a Cleveland station to an open letter to sexual assault survivors about her sexual assault.
She said after her letter was published “I felt empowered, and I felt free. The letter went viral around the country, and it was the top story on my station's website for about a week. I thought to myself, ‘What if I could use my ability to tell a story to amplify other people's voices?’ That was the moment I decided to start ‘The Unsealed.’”
Brill said the site has “organically reached nearly every country in the world” and she has spoken about resilience at schools and organizations around the country.
She said the first published letter inspired a man on the brink of suicide not to take his own life. A former foster care child said she finally felt seen after sharing her letter. Multiple teenage rape survivors told Brill “her journey is the reason they shared their story and the reason they feel hope for their future. “
Brill added she owes a lot to Buffalo and Cleveland, where people “have been incredibly supportive, sharing our content, purchasing subscriptions, attending our interactive weekly shows, and suggesting new stories.”
She sent along links to letters from Western New Yorkers written with her assistance and published on the site. They serve as a heartwarming testament to why Brill left broadcasting.
Del Reid, the owner of 26 Shirts who coined the phrase “Bills Mafia,” wrote how his youngest daughter’s illness made him “more aware and compassionate about the struggles of families with sick children” and inspired him "to raise money for charities and people in need in Western New York.”
Former University at Buffalo wide receiver Alex Neutz wrote a poignant letter to his son Karson about the anxiety he lived with, “crazy thoughts” in his mind and the fear of feeling “this miserable for the rest of my life.”
Neutz, who graduated as UB’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions, explained he became addicted to painkillers, “a perfect golden boy, who in an instant became a drug addict.”
He said he went into rehab, educated himself on addiction, worked with a therapist, started meditation and opened up about how he felt and why he needed the pills to numb his pain.
“Even though I have come so far, I will be honest, Karson, it’s still not easy. I am three years sober but I battle with anxiety daily. It’s you, Karson, that stops me from succumbing to any temptations.
“So, I may have given you life but since the day you were born, it’s you who’s been saving mine … I love you, Karson.”
Carrie Owens wrote to the Sacred Heart girls basketball team that she coached about being inspired by them after her left leg was amputated following a 2020 accident in which her motorcycle was hit by a truck.
“I am lucky even to be alive, but losing my leg has been devastating,” she wrote. “But I want you to know how much all of you have helped me throughout these last few months.
“Each of you helped me realize that instead of feeling sorry for myself, I had to fight hard to return to our team. That is why I promised, whether I could walk or not, I would be back.”
She said returning to the court and getting into coaching mode “was pure joy. Mentally, it was like my accident never happened. I was back in my element again – back to my happy place with all of you.
“Through losing my leg, I learned that I have more strength than I ever knew existed … I am so motivated because I want to be a living and breathing reminder for all of you that you can be strong in your toughest moments. When you get knocked down, you can get back up again. While you can’t always choose your circumstances, you can decide your attitude. It’s up to you how you react to adversity … Thank you for inspiring me.”