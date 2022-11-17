Alan Pergament: 'Fleishman Is In Trouble' on Hulu has a 'Big Chill' vibe

While watching “Fleishman Is In Trouble,” I couldn’t help but think of one of the most memorable lines in “The Big Chill.”

It was uttered by Chloe, the character played by Meg Tilly. She dated the unseen character, Alex, whose death by suicide led to a reunion of old college friends.

When she was asked if she thought Alex was unhappy where he was at in life, Chloe replied: “I don’t know. We had some good times. I haven’t met that many happy people in my life. How do they act?”

There aren’t many happy people in “Fleishman,” the eight-episode FX limited series on Hulu that premieres with two episodes on Thursday and has weekly Thursday episodes running through Dec. 29.

Based on the 2019 novel by New York Times magazine writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner, it is interesting but uncomfortable viewing that is reminiscent of “The Big Chill,” “Scenes From a Marriage” and the old ABC series “thirtysomething.”

It revolves around four financially well-off white characters in their early 40s who seemingly don’t have a legitimate reason to complain about anything but don’t like where they are in life and wonder if they ever will.

Like “The Big Chill,” they reunite after a major life event. In “The Big Chill,” the University of Michigan graduates reunited after a funeral. In “Fleishman,” three of the main characters who bonded in college during a semester in Israel reunite after a divorce, which some liken to a funeral.

Jesse Eisenberg (“The Social Network”) is the main character, Dr. Toby Fleishman, an accomplished liver specialist, which is one of the show’s multiple metaphors. After all, the liver is one organ that regenerates. He is proud to “do the righteous work” of being a doctor, believes in public school and is concerned about economic disparity.

His Upper East Side life in Manhattan unravels after his more ambitious wife, Rachel (Claire Danes), leaves home one day and never returns. She leaves Toby with two young children. Hannah (Meara Mahoney Gross) is a spoiled 11-year-old who longs for her own iPhone, and Solly (Maxim Swinton) is a 9-year-old physics prodigy who is enraptured by the stars in the universe and probably can explain how iPhones work.

Danes (“My-So Called Life,” “Homeland”) gives her usual excellent performance playing a complicated character overwhelmed by her life choices and traumas and trying to have it all. She gets several emotional scenes in a later episode that may remind viewers of her character Carrie in “Homeland.”

Lizzy Caplan (“Masters of Sex”) ls Libby Epstein, a writer for a men’s magazine and stay-at home mother in suburbia with two children and a loving husband, Adam (Josh Radnor of “How I Met Your Mother”), who she takes for granted. Adam delivers one of the more cynical lines of the series: “The real world is overrated.” Libby feels out of place and dismissive of other suburban moms. Her motto seems to be summarized by the Peggy Lee song, “Is That All There Is.”

Adam Brody (“The O.C.”) is Seth Morris, a financially successful, seemingly happy confirmed bachelor playing the field. He tries to teach Toby how to handle his new unwanted freedom at the same time he questions his own choices.

The trio seems jealous of each other’s lives when none of them really is happy. They view their lives as being upside down, a metaphor illustrated by the show’s title sequence view of Manhattan.

The series earns its TV-MA rating for its crude and indecent language and explicit sex scenes as Toby tries to mask his pain by sleeping with women he meets via dating apps.

The series is cleverly narrated by Libby. Why? That mystery isn’t explained until late in the series. Libby is the most likable and interesting character due to Caplan’s captivating, wide-ranging performance.

Eisenberg is a bit of a drag as the newly divorced Toby, who could pass for several Woody Allen characters. Toby was known for being predictable and staying in his comfort zone. He eats healthy food, doesn’t understand what has happened to him, doesn’t know how to have fun and experiences disappointment at work.

His wife, Rachel, is materialistic, wishes her husband was more financially ambitious and devotes more time to her career as a successful theater agent than her children.

Toby and Rachel’s courtship is seen through flashbacks, when they enjoyed doing things together and vowed never to get sick of each other.

The series has amusing, even thought-provoking, awkward and uncomfortable discussions about marriage, work-life balance and the meaning of life while raising issues about the impact divorce has on children.

The philosophy of the series can be summarized by one line that compares marriage to a line about democracy being the worse form of government except for all the rest.

The series looks at the different views two people can have about life and their marriages, sometimes based on the baggage from their childhood. As episodes continue and more is learned about the character’s lives, sympathies toward each may change.

I can’t say I was happy that I watched the entire eight episodes. It needed more humor (shoutout to the unspoken jokes about Disney) and more memorable music than was in the rough cut of several episodes to be as enjoyable as “The Big Chill.”

But during this weekend's expected snowstorm, there are worse ways to spend a couple of hours than watching the first two episodes. The dialogue is snappy and some of the honest conversations between friends and lovers is incredibly well-acted.

The raw arguments between the spouses and their occasional open contempt for each other in front of friends is wrenching to watch.

The ending seems a little pat for such a creative series. I won’t spoil it but will say by the finale you might be rooting for even the remote possibility of these characters appreciating what they have and finding happiness in some way.