Alan Pergament: Fios subscribers can watch 'Wheel,' 'Jeopardy!' and Ch. 4 news on Paramount+

This is what I’m thinking:

As the retransmission consent dispute between Verizon and Nexstar continues in its second week, with help from some readers I have found “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” for Fios subscribers who can’t watch WIVB-TV (Channel 4).

The two popular syndicated game shows running from 7 to 8 p.m. are available to be streamed on Paramount+ via WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the Nexstar station that regularly carries them.

Paramount+ also carries all of Channel 4’s newscasts, live CBS sports events including some Buffalo Bills games and all of CBS’ prime-time programming. It also has several of its own popular shows, including “The Good Fight” starring Buffalo-born actress Christine Baranski.

As previously reported, both parties of the retransmission dispute have said they can’t block Paramount+.

The ability to see programs that air on Channel 4 via Paramount+ contradicts a statement by Gary Weitman, executive vice president and chief communications offer for Nexstar. He emailed last week that he wasn’t aware “that WIVB has any association with Paramount+. To my knowledge, Paramount+ doesn’t carry local channels – it’s a streaming entertainment provider.”

The ability to see Channel 4 programming on Paramount+ suggests the streaming service with the same owner as CBS has a retransmission consent agreement with Nexstar or else it wouldn’t be able to carry Channel 4 programming.

Paramount+ offers a free seven-day trial and has two price plans after that.

One plan with advertising is $4.99 per month or $49.99 a year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The ad-free plan is $9.99 per month or $99.99 a year.

It would be a good public relations gesture for Verizon to give its Fios customers a rebate of perhaps $10 a month while its dispute with Nexstar continues.

Speaking of “Jeopardy!” Monday night’s installment of "Second Chance" episodes had this answer: “Queen Elizabeth II’s last appearance was to appoint this woman as the 15th prime minister of Her Majesty’s reign.”

The question was “Who is Liz Truss?” She lasted 44 days in office. “Jeopardy!” episodes are taped several weeks before they air.

WBFO, the radio station affiliated with NPR, has named Tom Berich its first program director, a position Buffalo Toronto Public Media has at its other radio stations (WNED Classical and WBFO The Bridge).

Berich comes here from Montana Public Radio, where he was creative services producer and the regular host of “All Things Considered.”

He heads WBFO's voice, programming and engagement with the community. The on-air hosts and the newly created position of digital editor will report to Berich.

Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza, the station’s managing editor, now heads up all news content and supervises the reporting staff.

The station launched a new daily show and podcast, “Buffalo, What’s Next?” after the racist mass shooting at Tops in May. It says the program provides “an open and honest forum about what happened, what’s next, and what role each of us can play in solving the problems that caused it." Dave Debo is the senior reporter, producer and host. Jaipaul-Valenza is executive producer.

“WBFO is our community’s trusted source for news, and we are making these changes to strengthen its ability to provide that essential service for the Western New York and Southern Ontario region,” said David Rotterman, senior vice president and chief content officer for Buffalo Toronto Public Media. “We’re fortunate to have been able to maintain an excellent reporting staff while also launching ‘Buffalo, What’s Next?’ and ensuring our work is available on the digital platforms our audience uses.”