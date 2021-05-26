Alan Pergament: Fall network TV primarily focuses on its past at the expense of its future

It is Dick Wolf’s world, which is what is frightening about the future of broadcast network television.
The producer of the “Law & Order” franchise and the “Chicago” franchise on NBC and “The FBI” franchise on CBS has three consecutive shows on three nights on the fall schedule of the two networks.
The spinoffs pretty much reduce the chances of the number of innovative series making fall network schedules in the 2021-22 season as the focus is on what many critics refer to as “tried and true” franchises and genres.
There are only 11 new scripted series this fall on the Big Four networks, five of which are spinoffs and only two of which are comedies.
That’s the number of series Netflix might offer in a month or two.
Perhaps the small number of fall network series is partly because Covid-19 limited the number of fall pilots to choose from, or it is yet another reminder that the networks are increasingly deciding it is easier to launch new shows in midseason.
Wolf’s new series, “The FBI: International,” even has managed to move CBS’ megahit “NCIS” from its regular 8 p.m. Tuesday time slot to 9 p.m. Monday so the entire Tuesday night on CBS can be FBI series.
Wolf already owns Wednesday on NBC with his Chicago series, “Med, “Fire” and “P.D.” and owns Thursday on NBC with “Law & Order SVU,” this spring’s new “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and the new fall series “Law & Order: “For the Defense.”
To further illustrate network television’s focus on its past, there is a new “NCIS” spinoff set in Hawaii and the return of a golden oldie, “CSI: Vegas,” using a combination of old stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham and new stars.
ABC also has a reboot of the 1988-93 classic series, “The Wonder Years,” set in the 1960s. It is one of only two fall series from ABC, with it saving multiple shows for midseason.
Perhaps the biggest illustration of the decline of the networks is that CBS’ prime-time schedule was discussed for only two or three minutes of the remote presentation to advertisers from Viacom/CBS.
When the networks were dominant, an entire afternoon was devoted to showcasing the CBS fall schedule. Now the network is only a small part of the Viacom world.
Now on to some more things of note about the broadcast network news made at the recent meetings geared to advertisers:
“This Is Us” plans goodbye: NBC announced the sixth and final season of the Pearson family drama won’t start until January so the entire season can air uninterrupted. That’s smart considering the frustration viewers felt in not knowing in this Covid-19 year whether a new episode or a rerun would air on Tuesday nights.
“This Is Us” writer-producer Dan Fogelman deserves praise for sticking to his plan of ending the series after six seasons. Most producers would try to milk every season out of a popular show after the networks throw piles of money at them. The 10th season of NBC’s “Friends” is one example.
“The Wonder Years” lesson: One of the series that I’m most looking forward is the reboot of “The Wonders Years” from an African American point of view. It stars Dulé Hill (“West Wing”) as the father of the 12-year-old boy the series spotlights. Fred Savage, who played adorable Kevin Arnold in the 1960s version, is one of the executive producers along with Lee Daniels (“Empire”). When the original series premiered in 1988, I told the show’s creators it reminded me of growing up in Levittown, Long Island. Then they told me they based the show about suburban life on Levittown. The casting of African Americans in the reboot reminds me of something shameful that I was unaware of when I grew up in Levittown: The original Levittown contract reportedly had a clause that prevented Blacks from using or occupying Levitt houses. The new “Wonder Years” is a long way from Levittown. It is set in Montgomery, Ala., and narrated by Don Cheadle.
“The Wonder Years” is one of several shows next season with African American themes. The Fox series “Our Kind of People” is set in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard and is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class.”
“Women of the Movement” is a limited series on ABC about the mother of Emmett Till, “who risks her life to find justice after her son is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South in 1955.” “Queens” is a fall ABC series about four female members of a ‘90s hip-hop group who reunite.
Underwhelming comedy renewals: NBC isn’t planning on carrying any comedies this fall, but three that premiered since midseason – “Mr. Mayor,” “Young Rock” and “Kenan” – join the schedule next midseason. I enjoyed “Young Rock,” an autobiographical take on the life of Dwayne ("The Rock”) Johnson. “Mr. Mayor” with Ted Danson and “Kenan” with Kenan Thompson were underwhelming, with the show’s renewals an indication that NBC probably didn’t have any better comedies in development.
CW expansion: The network will now carry original programming on seven nights. That means there will be one more night – Saturday – that most Western New Yorkers won’t be watching the CW’s shows on WNLO-TV, better known as CW 23.
“Prodigal Son” and others that won’t return: Fox canceled “Prodigal,” which means new cast member Catherine Zeta-Jones couldn’t save it. The CBS legal series “All Rise,” which reportedly had behind-the-scenes productions issues, and the CBS comedy “The Unicorn” have reportedly been canceled, too. “Rebel” star Katey Sagal reportedly was aghast at ABC’s cancellation of the series loosely based on the life of activist Erin Brockovich. It was a lost cause from its overheated start.
“Sky” news: The violent but involving David E. Kelley ABC series “Big Sky” that focused on women in jeopardy was renewed for another season, primarily because it had some great evil male villains. It moves to Thursday.
Reality show fever: Fox has had great success with “The Masked Singer” and other reality shows, so it isn’t taking a big leap by carrying a scripted musical show set in the reality show world. It is called “The Big Leap” and the network is comparing it to “Glee.”
Second chances: Fox is focusing on shows about giving people second chances, including one midseason series “Pivoting” about women changing their careers.
A dangerous profession: Another of Fox’s midseason shows, “The Cleaning Lady,” is based on an Argentine series and focuses on a respectable woman who accidentally helps bad guys cleaning up and covering up crimes and appears to be forced to continue to do so.
My favorite new promo clip, no jokes: The short preview reel of a new Fox mockumentary, “Welcome to Flatch,” set in small-town America looks like a winner. It is from creative people behind “The Office” and “Sex and the City.”
Money talks: ABC has renewed the new Topher Grace comedy, “Home Economics,” about three siblings with different bank accounts that had a strong pilot episode and some weaker episodes after that. The network also announced that the eighth season of “black-ish” starting in midseason will be its last.
“Mom” died for this?: After canceling “Mom,” CBS renewed two midseason comedies, “The United States of Al,” and “B Positive” and added a third comedy called “Ghosts,” which is based on a British series about the owners of a country estate that houses “an eclectic group of deceased residents.” The residents probably were old enough to remember when network TV was powerful.