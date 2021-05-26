Alan Pergament: Fall network TV primarily focuses on its past at the expense of its future

“The Wonder Years” lesson: One of the series that I’m most looking forward is the reboot of “The Wonders Years” from an African American point of view. It stars Dulé Hill (“West Wing”) as the father of the 12-year-old boy the series spotlights. Fred Savage, who played adorable Kevin Arnold in the 1960s version, is one of the executive producers along with Lee Daniels (“Empire”). When the original series premiered in 1988, I told the show’s creators it reminded me of growing up in Levittown, Long Island. Then they told me they based the show about suburban life on Levittown. The casting of African Americans in the reboot reminds me of something shameful that I was unaware of when I grew up in Levittown: The original Levittown contract reportedly had a clause that prevented Blacks from using or occupying Levitt houses. The new “Wonder Years” is a long way from Levittown. It is set in Montgomery, Ala., and narrated by Don Cheadle.