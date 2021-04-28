Alan Pergament: Everything you want to know about 'The Story of Late Night'

It also shows the clip that Carter forgot or never saw in which Carson tells Letterman “you are my favorite.” The series makes clear that was true of most comedians.

The influence that Letterman’s former girlfriend, writer Merrill Markoe, had on his NBC and CBS shows is emphasized and verified by the fact the CBS show stopped winning writing Emmys after she departed. Markoe, one of several talented women who worked behind the scenes in late night, is one of the most quotable experts.

Carter told me the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the project by a year but there were some benefits.

“The delay also compelled us to do a lot of updating, accounting for how the shows were forced to adapt, with shows from hosts' homes and interviews on Zoom,” he said. “We also found we needed to go much more in depth on how political the shows got with President Trump dominating every news cycle and driving them to righteous outrage. Also we were able to bring things up to date with the new hosts like Amber Ruffin and Desus and Mero. So that was the silver lining to the delay.”

One negative is that Letterman, Leno and Jerry Seinfeld declined to give new interviews.