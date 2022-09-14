Alan Pergament: ESPN's 'NFL Live' in Orchard Park Monday; Fitzpatrick addresses criticizing ex-teammates

ESPN’s “NFL Live” crew is coming to Western New York for its 4 p.m. show Monday to set the stage for the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

Dan Orlovsky, the analyst on the game alongside play-by-play announcer Steve Levy and analyst Louis Riddick, will be joined by his “NFL Live” teammates Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears and Mina Kimes outside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for the one-hour program. Rutledge also will be the sideline reporter for the game.

“We're going to be (in Buffalo) watching games on Sunday,” said Orlovsky in a telephone interview. “I know that it sounds corny and cliché and dumb and I'm sure Buffalo people are tired of it, but we're going to order a bunch of wings and watch games Sunday, which is what I'm looking forward to as well.”

I’ll have more from Orlovsky later this week.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, the popular former Bills quarterback, was part of a video conference Monday for the new Amazon Prime coverage of NFL games. It begins its Thursday Night Football schedule with the game between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bills game with New England on Dec. 1 is on the Prime Video schedule and will be simulcast on WKBW-TV (Channel 7).

I had a silly question and a serious question for Fitzpatrick, who is a studio analyst for Prime Video.

First the silly question.

He still has his signature beard, which made me wonder if Amazon has asked him to shave it off to appear on television.

“I think they are OK with whatever, but personally with my daughters and my wife, they don't want to see me without facial hair,” said Fitzpatrick. “So that's more of home-life happiness. I’m going to keep the beard.”

The serious question concerned if Fitzpatrick might find it tougher to be critical of any of his teammates on the nine different NFL teams he has played with.

“In terms of the criticism, or being critical, with that and with just the trust issues of having conversations with guys, what can I say on air, what can't I say on air? I just had a great conversation with Dan Patrick the other day when I was doing his show and we were talking about Amazon Thursday Night Football and he said, essentially just tell the truth, just be fair. And I thought that was good advice, I'm going to try to be fair.

“I'm also going to try to have an informed opinion. So, if I didn't watch the game, I'm not just going to look at the stats and say, boy, Tua (Tagovailoa) played great or he didn't play well.

“So, he is a very good friend of mine, but he's a lightning rod in the media and there's going to be plenty of questions about him. I've got no problem being critical to it if it's fair. And on the same end, I'm also going to be very complimentary when he does good things. So, I thought that was great advice from Dan Patrick. I think it's easier said than done and that'll be a struggle for me that I'll have to get better at as we go on. But, again, leaning on (Amazon teammates) Charissa (Thompson) and Tony (Gonzalez) for some advice on some of that stuff as we go, will be helpful for me as well.”

Another critic asked Fitzpatrick how he spent last Sunday, his first game day Sunday since his retirement.

“Those first set of games I really enjoyed it just as a fan of football,” said Fitzpatrick, “When we got to the fourth quarter of those first set of games, it was absolutely wild just trying to figure out which game I wanted to watch with the games going to overtime and the last second drives and field goals. I really liked it. Part of it for me, because it was first time in 18 years I could sit down on a Sunday and just enjoy football, enjoy opening day, and not have the pressure or the stresses to be playing out there. It was fun to share with my family and just be able to sit down and be lazy for a day.”

Ratings update: NBC raised the local rating on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) for the Bills’ 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles to 45.2, up from the initial rating of 43.4. Buffalo was the top-rated market in the country for the game, which drew 21.7 million viewers nationally.

A reminder: Channel 2 is simulcasting ESPN’s coverage of the Bills-Titans game, which will play the second half Monday night opposite the 8:30 p.m. game between Minnesota and Philadelphia carried on WKBW, the local ABC affiliate. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are the announcers on that game carried on ABC.