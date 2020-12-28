Alan Pergament: ESPN's 'Home Alone'/Josh Allen takeoff has Buffalo angle

There is always a Buffalo angle.
Remember the “Home Alone” takeoff featuring Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the Bills' win over the San Francisco 49ers three weeks ago on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football"?
It was created by an ESPN team led by Buffalo native Michael Szykowny, the senior director of the sports network’s Creative Studio.
He was born and raised in Buffalo, went to Baker-Victory and Bishop Timon and graduated from Medaille College with a degree in media communications.
He left the area when he was 33 after working 12 years at WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), where he produced and directed “Sports Extra,” and two and half years at WIVB-TV (Channel 4), where he was hired to start “Wake Up!” with co-anchors Ray Collins and Sue Serio.
For the last 24 years, he has been running ESPN's Motion Graphics and Production Planning group, basically making graphics for all the ESPN networks.
He has won 10 national Sports Emmys.
He and his wife still have family members in Western New York and they visit often. He still roots for the Bills, Sabres and Bandits.
It will be interesting to see what kind of fun graphics his team has planned for the "MNF" game between the Bills and the New England Patriots simulcast by ESPN and ABC (WKBW-TV, Channel 7 in Buffalo).
It wouldn’t be surprising if the Bills Mafia and the phrase “nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills” gets some love.
By the way, Laura Rutledge is replacing Lisa Salters as the sideline reporter tonight as Salters remains in protocol for Covid-19 after being in close contact with someone who caught the disease.
Support Local Journalism
Here’s some good news for Bills fans who subscribe to Dish Network.
Nexstar, the owner of CBS affiliate Channel 4, and Dish ended their retransmission dispute late last week.
That means the Bills-Miami game Sunday carried by CBS at 1 p.m. will be available for Dish subscribers. They didn’t miss any Bills games during the dispute because the Bills' last three games were carried on national networks.
CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz guessed wrong Sunday when he told Tony Romo during the Pittsburgh Steelers comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts that Romo would be in Buffalo for the Miami game Sunday.
Kevin Harlan will be the play-by-play announcer, Trent Green the analyst and AJ Ross the sideline reporter on the Bills-Miami game.
Romo hasn’t worked a Bills game this season. On Sunday, he and Nantz will be working the Arizona-Los Angeles Rams game.
MSNBC and NBC election expert Steve Kornacki weighed in on the Dolphins’ playoff chances on NBC’s “Football Night in America” after Ryan Fitzpatrick saved the day Saturday in a last-second 26-25 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
“That ‘Fitzmagic’ last night, it vaults Miami from nearly being out of the playoffs to now being in the fifth seed and having an 88% chance of making it,” said Kornacki.
NBC studio analyst Tony Dungy called Fitzpatrick, “maybe the best relief pitcher in football.”
“Mariano (Rivera), eat your heart out,” added Mike Tirico, referring to the Hall of Fame New York Yankees pitcher.
Laugh of the morning: A Channel 2 graphic noted that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “shoots 105 consecutive threes in practice.”
I could shoot 105 consecutive threes. The news was Curry hit all 105 consecutive threes, not that he shot them.
email: apergament@buffnews.com