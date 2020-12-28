Alan Pergament: ESPN's 'Home Alone'/Josh Allen takeoff has Buffalo angle

There is always a Buffalo angle.

Remember the “Home Alone” takeoff featuring Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the Bills' win over the San Francisco 49ers three weeks ago on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football"?

It was created by an ESPN team led by Buffalo native Michael Szykowny, the senior director of the sports network’s Creative Studio.

He was born and raised in Buffalo, went to Baker-Victory and Bishop Timon and graduated from Medaille College with a degree in media communications.

He left the area when he was 33 after working 12 years at WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), where he produced and directed “Sports Extra,” and two and half years at WIVB-TV (Channel 4), where he was hired to start “Wake Up!” with co-anchors Ray Collins and Sue Serio.

For the last 24 years, he has been running ESPN's Motion Graphics and Production Planning group, basically making graphics for all the ESPN networks.

He has won 10 national Sports Emmys.

He and his wife still have family members in Western New York and they visit often. He still roots for the Bills, Sabres and Bandits.