Alan Pergament: ESPN's Griese is the word as analyst, but Levy's words sting

While many Western New Yorkers are undoubtedly talking about Steve Levy’s “overrated” slight of Buffalo Bills fans in Nashville and coach Sean McDermott’s last-minute decision, let’s accentuate the positive after the Bills’ 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football.”
I never realized how underrated Brian Griese is as an analyst before watching a game with a "MNF" record-tying seven lead changes, which is one of the reasons ESPN called it an “instant classic.”
Griese doesn’t have a great NFL resume or a great voice, but he did a terrific job explaining how both the Bills and Titans offenses were attacking the defenses and he saw key penalties instantly as they occurred.
He also was on top of McDermott’s decision to go for it on a fourth-and-6-inches at the Titans’ 3-yard line with a Josh Allen sneak rather than kick a game-tying field goal that would have sent the game into overtime.
“I think you keep this in Josh Allen’s hands,” said Griese before the play.
After the play failed following a Titans timeout, Griese said he “loved the decision. You trust your players. You have one of the best players in football in Josh Allen, 240 pounds. Just a better play by (the Titans’ Jeffrey) Simmons.”
I love it when any analyst has a strong opinion on a key play.
“What a risk, what a gamble,” countered Levy after the failed play.
“Again, I don’t think it is a huge risk by Sean McDermott,” said Griese after a pause.
I also love it when announcers disagree with each other respectfully.
“Honestly, I don’t,” added Griese. “This team is 4-1 going into this game and he’s building a culture and he trusts his players and he’s putting the ball in his best player’s hands and that’s Josh Allen.”
In the post-game show, Griese added that McDermott might have been thinking that the Bills hadn’t stopped the Titans at all in the second half and he didn’t want to risk a coin flip that would give the Titans a chance to win with a touchdown in overtime without the Bills seeing the ball.
The other analyst, Louis Riddick, said on the post-game show that he would have kicked the field goal.
After the sneak failed, I recalled a post-game remark from “Sunday Night Football” play-by-play announcer Al Michaels after the Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs a week earlier.
“Everybody is talking about a statement game,” said Michaels. “You make a statement one week and the next week you look terrible. For what it’s worth, (the Bills were) pretty impressive tonight on every level.”
The Bills weren’t terrible offensively Monday night, but their vaunted defense and pass rush weren’t impressive in giving up 34 points.
The Bills also had two touchdowns – one by Dawson Knox and one kickoff return by Isaiah McKenzie – that would have made a difference in the game called back by holding penalties.
A couple of statements by Levy, the play-by-play announcer, undoubtedly riled Bills fans.
“This Buffalo takeover of Nashville is overrated,” said Levy in the first half. “Titan fans have come out in big numbers to support their team.”
He doubled down and repeated the remark at halftime.
The comments suggested he was surprised that the Titans had so many fans in their home stadium alongside the thousands of Bills fans who made the trip.
Without being at Nissan Stadium, it is hard to know what Levy based his statements on. He may have been right, but that never matters to Bills fans. He knows they are sensitive so the second time he brought it up seemed like piling on.
The more shocking Levy statement came when he confused Allen with Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill. He also praised the quarterback for a "veteran" move of intentionally throwing a pass away, furthering the idea he thought it was Tannehill even though Allen can be considered a veteran now, too.
When you get past those Levy remarks, he does have a very good excitement level on key plays and does a good job setting up Griese and Riddick, which is an important part of a play-by-play announcer’s job.
It was surprising that Levy said before the final Bills play, “it could be the ball game” and afterward said, “it’s Titans football and may be the game.”
May be? There were 11 or 12 seconds left in the game.
Here are more highs and lows of the pregame show and broadcast.
Music City Miracle Redux: When the Titans tried to re-create “The Music City Miracle” with a throw across the field on a kickoff return, Levy instantly said it was a forward pass and not a lateral after the play failed. The officials agreed. The call was 21 years late. Naturally, ESPN replayed the 2000 play that it had already featured on the pregame show “Monday Night Countdown.”
Officiating Madness: Even ESPN’s officiating expert John Parry became annoyed by how long the officials took to determine several penalties, which slowed down the game. Surprisingly, the Allen third-down run in the final seconds that missed being a first down by inches didn’t take very long to resolve.
Look Again: After Allen’s third-down run, Riddick claimed that Allen missed an open Cole Beasley. That was debatable. The replay showed Beasley only came open after a Titans defensive back left him to try and tackle Allen.
Heartbreaking Story: Levy explained that Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was calling plays with a heavy heart after losing his second grandparent on Sunday. His grandfather, Christian Kirsten, died about three weeks after his grandmother Ruth passed away.
Misleading Statistic: Levy suggested the Bills were blowing out teams in the first quarter because they outscored opponents, 41-3, in that time. Over the first five games it means the Bills averaged 8.2 points in the first quarter. That’s hardly a blowout.
Best Line: After the Bills’ Stefon Diggs caught his second touchdown pass of the season, Levy noted that tied him with his brother Trevon, a defensive back with the Dallas Cowboys.
“Unbelievable” Block: Riddick noted a Titan put an “unbelievable” block on Bills safety Jordan Poyer during Titans back Derrick Henry’s 76-yard touchdown run. Poyer thought it was unbelievable, too. He appeared to be asking officials for a penalty.
Good Eye: Bills fans often think the officials are against them, but Griese noted that Bills lineman Daryl Williams appeared to be too far downfield on a touchdown pass that easily could have been called back.
Most Improved: When Allen changed one of the Bills plays, Griese noted that the quarterback’s improvement in doing that at the line of scrimmage has impressed him the most.
The Unique Catch: When the Titans’ Julio Jones caught a pass that went high in the air off of Micah Hyde’s helmet for his 862th career catch, Levy noted “that might be the most unique.”
The Buffalo Special: After Knox hit Allen with a pass for a two-point conversion that gave the Bills a 31-24 lead, Levy cleverly called it “The Buffalo Special” in reference to the famous Philly Special in the 2018 Super Bowl. Levy quickly noted that Knox played quarterback in high school. It was technically correct, but Knox has told reporters he lasted one half as a quarterback before being injured.
The Norman Conquest: Naturally, ESPN replayed Henry’s stiff arm of former Bills cornerback Josh Norman in last year’s game.
The Workout: More impressive was a quick look at Henry’s workout routine that illustrated how hard he works to become a dominating back who is tough to bring down.
The Trickster: After Diggs made a move on a Titans defender, Riddick praised: “He knows every trick in the book.”
He was Poison to Bills: After Titans receiver A.J. Brown, who had stomach sickness going into the game, made one of his several key receptions in the second half, Levy remarked: “I think A.J. Brown got over the food poisoning.”
It is unclear how long Knox will be out, but the Bills are hopeful that he would miss minimal time, especially with the bye week.
What’s In a Name? At one point, Levy said Knox is the only one who has ever played in the NFL to have a first name of Dawson. Sideline reporter Lisa Salters had more pertinent Knox information. She said Knox injured his hand before he threw the two-point conversion to Allen.
Man Tears: The pregame piece by ESPN’s Marty Smith in which Allen and Italian-Australian Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo talked about a friendship that started in Monaco in 2019, was, well, adorable. When Allen suggested he would drink beer out of his cleat if the Bills were on the Super Bowl podium, Ricciardo, a self-proclaimed member of the Bills Mafia who drinks champagne after racing victories, said he would probably cry “happy tears, man tears.”
I’m sure there were many “man tears” going around Western New York Tuesday after a loss that may have been as painful as the “Hail Murray” loss in Arizona last season. Of course, the impact of that loss was “overrated.” The Bills quickly got over it. One Allen comment in the pregame piece may soothe Bills fans: “You can’t let the last race or the last game define what you are going to continue going forward,” he said.