Alan Pergament: ESPN's Griese is the word as analyst, but Levy's words sting

The Trickster: After Diggs made a move on a Titans defender, Riddick praised: “He knows every trick in the book.”

He was Poison to Bills: After Titans receiver A.J. Brown, who had stomach sickness going into the game, made one of his several key receptions in the second half, Levy remarked: “I think A.J. Brown got over the food poisoning.”

Report: Bills tight end Dawson Knox breaks bone in right hand It is unclear how long Knox will be out, but the Bills are hopeful that he would miss minimal time, especially with the bye week.

What’s In a Name? At one point, Levy said Knox is the only one who has ever played in the NFL to have a first name of Dawson. Sideline reporter Lisa Salters had more pertinent Knox information. She said Knox injured his hand before he threw the two-point conversion to Allen.

Man Tears: The pregame piece by ESPN’s Marty Smith in which Allen and Italian-Australian Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo talked about a friendship that started in Monaco in 2019, was, well, adorable. When Allen suggested he would drink beer out of his cleat if the Bills were on the Super Bowl podium, Ricciardo, a self-proclaimed member of the Bills Mafia who drinks champagne after racing victories, said he would probably cry “happy tears, man tears.”

I’m sure there were many “man tears” going around Western New York Tuesday after a loss that may have been as painful as the “Hail Murray” loss in Arizona last season. Of course, the impact of that loss was “overrated.” The Bills quickly got over it. One Allen comment in the pregame piece may soothe Bills fans: “You can’t let the last race or the last game define what you are going to continue going forward,” he said.

