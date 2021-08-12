Alan Pergament: Erica Brecher joins long list of reporters exiting TV for better work-life balance

In her parting remarks, Brecher wrote: “I do feel a little like I’m becoming an unfortunate statistic. You see a lot of women leave TV news after they start a family because the schedules and family life are impossible to balance. That may even be why some very career-oriented women in TV choose not to have children. I always knew I wanted kids and believed that if there’s a will, there’s a way. I found the will and the way for about two years, but the truth is, it’s really damn hard to come home at 12:30 at night, not get to sleep for a while after that, and be up at 6 with a toddler.

“I’ve always admired Ginger Zee, who made it to the literal top of ABC News and has two children. I thought about her a lot throughout this self-reflection. I still believe if there’s a will, there’s a way, and I hope all women will go for the careers they want and know that they can have both.”

Brecher said after her comments she received a note from Zee that thanked her for her kind words and wished her luck.

“It was meaningful and really sweet,” Brecher said of Zee’s note.

Brecher noted that it is a common belief that the best way to combine a TV career and motherhood is to work the early morning news shift and be home by noon. “As long as you put up with it and find time to sleep,” she said.