Alan Pergament: Erica Brecher joins long list of reporters exiting TV for better work-life balance

Some people have news in their blood.
You could always tell Erica Brecher was one of those people even before reading the announcement last week from the former weekend anchor and reporter that she was leaving WIVB-TV.
However, she joined the list of former TV reporters who left the broadcasting industry to go into public relations for a better work-life balance. She is now a marketing specialist at Excelsior Orthopaedics in Amherst, a job that has better hours and better pay.
She said she is excited about her new job. But if someone like Brecher with broadcasting in her blood voluntarily leaves the business, you know the field will be a tough longtime sell for anyone about her age.
It may surprise viewers that sources tell me that the starting salary for young TV reporters in the Buffalo market is in the $40,000-$45,000 range and it isn’t uncommon for their salaries to top out in the $50,000- $60,000 range unless they graduate to anchor roles, have a specialty or stay for a long time.
With rents high and the stress of their jobs even higher now that reporters fulfill multiple roles of reporting, editing and filming, it isn’t any wonder that so many TV reporters exit the business.
If they have children, the stress level multiplies as Brecher and her husband, former WIVB meteorologist Andrew Baglini, discovered after the birth of their son, Matthew, 21 months ago.
In her parting remarks, Brecher wrote: “I do feel a little like I’m becoming an unfortunate statistic. You see a lot of women leave TV news after they start a family because the schedules and family life are impossible to balance. That may even be why some very career-oriented women in TV choose not to have children. I always knew I wanted kids and believed that if there’s a will, there’s a way. I found the will and the way for about two years, but the truth is, it’s really damn hard to come home at 12:30 at night, not get to sleep for a while after that, and be up at 6 with a toddler.
“I’ve always admired Ginger Zee, who made it to the literal top of ABC News and has two children. I thought about her a lot throughout this self-reflection. I still believe if there’s a will, there’s a way, and I hope all women will go for the careers they want and know that they can have both.”
Brecher said after her comments she received a note from Zee that thanked her for her kind words and wished her luck.
“It was meaningful and really sweet,” Brecher said of Zee’s note.
Brecher noted that it is a common belief that the best way to combine a TV career and motherhood is to work the early morning news shift and be home by noon. “As long as you put up with it and find time to sleep,” she said.
It's impossible to not notice that many of the recent departures are women. But that makes sense when you look at the numbers, as I did in 2019 when I found that of the last 23 new reporting hires made at the three over-the-air network affiliates in a little more than a year, all but one has been a woman.
In that piece I wrote: "It's part of a trend in the broadcast business that experts attribute mostly to supply and demand: a higher number of women with journalism degrees and the relative scarcity of men seeking jobs in a market this size when one becomes available."
But the more women who are hired, the higher the percentage – and the chance – of women leaving for other jobs.
Former Time Warner and WIVB reporter Angela Christoforos understands Brecher’s predicament. She left TV for a public relations job in Boston near her home.
“Telling stories as TV reporter was always my dream from a young age,” Christoforos said in a text.
But that changed after living away from her family and working all hours of the day, weekends and holidays.
“It just wasn’t worth it anymore,” she added. “The industry doesn’t pay enough for that big a sacrifice. In PR, I still get to tell stories in a way that is more behind-the scenes. Pay is better and work-life balance is 100 times better. I will always have fond memories of working in TV, but I am a lot happier overall in PR.”
“I make more than double what I made in television news and I am still a storyteller and I am really appreciated,” she said.
Former WIVB reporter Rachele Mongiovi, who works in public relations and marketing in Pittsburgh, had similar feelings.
“There are several reasons why I decided to leave the business,” she told me more than a year ago. “But mostly it’s because my heart is no longer in it like it used to be. The industry has changed a lot in the six years I spent as a reporter. Working nights, weekends and holidays were not ideal, nor was the growing hatred of the media. I will always have an appreciation for journalism and a passion for storytelling, but right now I’m really enjoying my Monday through Friday 9 to 5.”
The comments from Christoforos and Mongiovi sounded similar to those former WIVB anchor-reporters Lisa Flynn, Michele McClintick Mehaffy and Ellen Maxwell Notarius told me almost a decade ago after they left the business. They concluded there is so much more to life than working in TV.
Mehaffy predicted younger people in the business would burn out quicker because of all the additional requirements of the job.
“I don’t think you are going to find a reporter over the age of 40 in a couple of years,” she predicted.
“I believe it,” said Christoforos this week.
You can count the number of women over the age of 40 who are exclusively reporters on one hand in Buffalo TV now.
The list of former TV and radio reporters who have left for public relations or other jobs outside of broadcasting is too long to mention and they have left for a combination of reasons. They all learned skills that made them employable in the outside world.
Three members of Mayor Byron Brown’s communications staff – Mike DeGeorge, Lorey Schultz and Sharon Linstedt – worked in local media before changing careers.
Here is a partial list of women reporters who have left TV and radio news over the years to work in a different field. I apologize for leaving out anyone.
Mehaffy: The former WIVB reporter is the consumer affairs manager for Wegmans.
Notarius: The former WIVB reporter is an adjunct professor in the communications department at SUNY Buffalo State.
Victoria Hong: The former WGRZ and WIVB anchor-reporter is the director of communications for Delaware North.
Ginger Geoffery: The former WKBW-TV news anchor and former sports reporter is the director of communications for the Neighborhood Health Center of Western New York.
Katie Olmsted: Known as Katie Alexander when she was the weekend anchor and reporter at WIVB, she now is a media relations consultant for the Ohio Education Association.
Helen Tederous: The former WKBW-TV anchor/reporter is the director of public affairs for the NFTA.
Kathy Swenson: According to her Linked In profile, the former WIVB reporter is the senior director of advancement for the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Science at the University at Buffalo.
Nalina Shapiro: The former WIVB anchor-reporter, who married former WGRZ sports anchor Jonah Javad, is in Dallas working as a senior associate with Korn Ferry’s global life practice to help recruit executives for biotech and pharmaceutical companies.
Elizabeth Carey: The former reporter who did stories for WKBW as part of her Business First job, is the director of public relations and corporate communications at AAA Western New York and Central New York.
Barbara Burns: The former WBEN reporter is the spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo.