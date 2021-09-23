Alan Pergament: Emmys owe ratings gain to NFL; another WNYer shines on 'The Voice'

Netflix’s “The Crown” was given the critics award for Outstanding Achievement in Drama. It won the Emmy for best drama.

As far as the Emmy show itself, many of the comedy bits by host Cedric the Entertainer fell flat and weren’t, well, that entertaining.

But I did enjoy the losers’ support group bit in which Cedric led a discussion with Scott Bakula, Jason Alexander, Zooey Deschanel and Alyson Hannigan about never winning an Emmy. Former child actor Fred Savage, who played Kevin Arnold on "The Wonder Years," eventually chimed in from his director’s chair.

A couple of more ratings notes: The first part of Ken Burns’ series on “Muhammad Ali” had a 2.5 rating from 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday on WNED-TV, the local PBS affiliate. According to WNED, it had the third highest rating on Sunday night for “Muhammad Ali” among PBS stations, with only Louisville (where Ali grew up) and Sacramento stations getting a higher rating.

If you missed the series, which ended Wednesday night, be aware all the episodes are being streamed on WNED’s website and the PBS Video App. WNED also plans two events, one in late October and one in early November, related to the film that will be announced shortly.