Names in TV news:

Emily Lampa: The former “AM Buffalo” co-host has landed her next job.

In an Instagram post, Lampa announced that she will be a show host on the Home Shopping Network multiplatform programs.

“I cannot wait to get started,” she posted. “I’m absolutely blown away by this opportunity!”

Lampa was told several weeks ago that she wasn’t going to be involved when “AM Buffalo” becomes “7Life” and is moved from WKBW-TV to online in September.

A former WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) reporter, Lampa replaced longtime “AM Buffalo” host Linda Pellegrino in February 2021.

Robert J. McCarthy: The former Buffalo News political reporter, who retired from the newspaper earlier this year, also has a new job. He will become the political analyst for WKBW, confirmed News Director Aaron Mason. It is a part-time job in what promises to be an interesting election year.

McCarthy had worked at The News for 41 years, more than 30 as a political reporter.

Josh Roy: He has been named news director for WIVB-TV/WNLO-TV following weeks as the acting news director after the departure of Brianne Betts. Betts was on medical leave for several weeks and never returned.

Roy has a great media last name made famous by the fictional Roy family of the Emmy-winning HBO series “Succession” led by Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

A Tonawanda native who now lives in Lancaster with his wife, Andrea, and their two children, Roy is a homegrown success story. He has been at WIVB for 20 years. He began as a photojournalist, receiving promotions to news operation manager, assistant news director and acting news director before getting the job permanently.

His resume includes Emmy awards, Associated Press awards and Edward R. Murrow awards.

“Josh is a seasoned journalist with decades of experience at News 4,” said WIVB-TV/WNLO General Manager Joe Abouzeid in a release. “He is a terrific leader who will help the News 4 team provide even more great news coverage to the viewers of Western New York.”

“I'm honored to lead the newsroom that I've been part of for the last 20 years,” said Roy in the same release. "We have some of the best journalists in the business, and I'm so proud of the work we've done and look forward to what we'll accomplish in the future. “

J.T. Messinger: Messinger, who has frequently filled in on WGRZ-TV’s sports staff, creatively used a couple of sports references to announce he has taken a job in Minneapolis.

“Call me Jason Pominville because I’m moving to Minnesota, covering sports for Kare11 starting Aug. 3rd,” he tweeted. "There’ll still be lots of Bills/Sabres trust me but if you see Justin Jefferson, too, now you know why.”

Kare11 is the NBC affiliate in Minneapolis.

For those who don’t get the sports references, Pominville was a popular Sabre who was traded to the Minnesota Wild in 2013 and returned to the Sabres four years later.

Jefferson is the Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver who was drafted in 2020 with a first-round pick the Vikings received in the trade that sent Stefon Diggs to the Bills. You may remember Jefferson for the spectacular, game-saving catch of a Kirk Cousins pass in the Vikings' win over the Bills last season.