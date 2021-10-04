Alan Pergament: Double coverage by Burleson, CBS crew due to power outage is bonus for Bills fans

Omission: After the Bills Tremaine Edmunds’ interception, I am sure every Bills fan was thinking that only big plays have been missing from the linebacker’s resume and may have expected the announcers to address that. They didn’t.

Sleepy Comment: In addressing all the Bills weapons on offense, Barber referred to tight end Dawson Knox as “sleepy.” Sounds like a potential nickname. He caught two touchdown passes in the game. Mowins was quick on the first TD to note that Knox had caught touchdowns three weeks in a row.

Say What: After the absence of Bills star linebacker Matt Milano with a hamstring injury in favor of veteran A.J. Klein was noted, Barber said Klein’s years playing meant the Bills were “not missing so much.” Klein is a good player and made a big play soon afterward, but the comment ignored that Milano is grading out as one of the top linebackers in the league right now and Bills fans fear he’ll miss Sunday night’s game against Kansas City and tight end Travis Kelce.

Best Ad-Lib: Barber effusively praised Allen for going outside on a fourth-and-one play for a first down rather than plow ahead and wondered if it was an ad-lib. After the game, the quarterback confirmed he instinctively did it on his own.