Alan Pergament: Double coverage by Burleson, CBS crew due to power outage is bonus for Bills fans

Buffalo Bills fans knew Sunday’s game with the Houston Texans was going to sound a little different with a female play-by-play announcer, Beth Mowins, calling the game.
But Mowins’ call was just the half of it. In a sense, Bills fans received double coverage from CBS.
A power failure that affected Mowins’ call during the Bills 40-0 victory meant that CBS studio host James Brown and analysts Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms, Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher were called on late in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter for commentary.
CBS was able to send video, but not audio. That was a bit strange since the Bills radio team of play-by-play announcer John Murphy and analyst Eric Wood missed only one play calling the game on WGR.
The CBS studio crew wasn’t exactly Peyton and Eli Manning calling a "Monday Night Football" game, but that would have been an unfair expectation since the CBS crew didn’t have time to prepare their broadcast as the Manning brothers do.
Nonetheless, hearing the studio crew was a bonus. They had their entertaining moments in a blowout that cried out for something different to keep viewers’ attention.
They were on for about 12 minutes of game action, which meant the national crew spent more time focusing on the Bills in this game than they have in all the pregame shows early in this season.
You do wonder when the last time Esiason was at a Bills game when he mentioned that Houston rookie quarterback Davis Mills was playing in front of 80,000 “crazy” members of the Bills Mafia at Highmark Stadium. There haven’t been that many seats in the stadium in years.
Tiki Barber, the CBS analyst alongside Mowins, gave 75,000 as the stadium’s capacity earlier. (Someone please tell CBS that 70,000 is about right these days.)
Not surprisingly Burleson, who is my favorite in the studio and has added “CBS This Morning” duties to his resume, was my favorite of the crew unexpectedly calling the Bills game.
He had perfect timing talking about Stefon Diggs just as the Bills receiver hauled in a long pass from quarterback Josh Allen.
And after Emmanuel Sanders recovered a Devin Singletary fumble, Burleson, a former receiver cracked “sometimes it helps when you are not blocking on the outside” and available for a recovery.
Simms probably made Bills fans smile the most, noting that the Bills’ defensive line was their weakness last year but that is no longer the case.
As welcome as the unexpected commentary from the crew was, that isn’t saying anything against the performance of Mowins or Barber.
Some people don’t enjoy the sound of Mowins’ voice, partly because it is so different than the male voices they usually hear calling an NFL game.
But Mowins was solid. She has a good excitement level on big plays, was quick to see receivers and penalties, illustrated a good sense of humor, set up Barber with questions and clearly does her homework as she even knew the name of the Houston high school attended by Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver.
She also had an amusing line after she and Barber finally were back on the air midway through the fourth quarter.
“It sounded like the guys where having way too much fun in the studio,” she said.
Barber was sharp explaining how the Bills offense can exploit the zone defenses preferred by Texans defensive coordinator Lovey Smith because he doesn’t like to blitz, identifying all the personnel schemes played by the Bills offense and noting that the Bills were assigning cornerback Tre’ Davious White on Brandin Cooks, the receiver preferred by Mills.
Now on to more highs and lows of the broadcast:
Don’t Worry, Be Happy: Simms amusingly spoke directly to Bills fans at one point, saying “if Buffalo’s offense struggles don’t worry,” they will keep coming and try “to assault” an opponent.
Christopher Cross Time: Barber noted on Allen’s interception that the ball was “sailing,” possibly because of the weather. Tom Brady had more problems throwing with the weather in Tampa's Sunday night win over New England on NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" than Allen did.
Why Not? Barber spoke for any big underdog early in the game when Houston coach David Culley decided to go for it on fourth down and two deep in Bills territory of a scoreless game. “Why not go for it?” said Barber. The play failed in what turned out to be the Texans’ best chance to score.
The Peanut Punch: That was what Cowher called a Houston player's punch out that led to a Bills fumble the team recovered.
Define Limbo: Barber did provoke a laugh when he suggested the Texans were “in limbo” because of all their personnel moves since beating the Bills in a 2019 playoff game. On the radio, Murphy called the Texans “a disgrace.”
Unlucky Numbers: Early on, Mowins noted that only two of the first seven passes combined by Allen and Mills were completed, before adding that they unfortunately were to players with the wrong jersey. In other words, they were interceptions, not completions. Barber noted that Mills was making only his second NFL start and only his 13th start if you count the number of college games he started at Stanford. And when the Texans had 21 yards to go for a first down, Barber noted that it was a lucky number – except in that situation.
Omission: After the Bills Tremaine Edmunds’ interception, I am sure every Bills fan was thinking that only big plays have been missing from the linebacker’s resume and may have expected the announcers to address that. They didn’t.
Sleepy Comment: In addressing all the Bills weapons on offense, Barber referred to tight end Dawson Knox as “sleepy.” Sounds like a potential nickname. He caught two touchdown passes in the game. Mowins was quick on the first TD to note that Knox had caught touchdowns three weeks in a row.
Say What: After the absence of Bills star linebacker Matt Milano with a hamstring injury in favor of veteran A.J. Klein was noted, Barber said Klein’s years playing meant the Bills were “not missing so much.” Klein is a good player and made a big play soon afterward, but the comment ignored that Milano is grading out as one of the top linebackers in the league right now and Bills fans fear he’ll miss Sunday night’s game against Kansas City and tight end Travis Kelce.
Best Ad-Lib: Barber effusively praised Allen for going outside on a fourth-and-one play for a first down rather than plow ahead and wondered if it was an ad-lib. After the game, the quarterback confirmed he instinctively did it on his own.
The Unpaid Doughnut Commercial: As it became clear the Bills were going to shut out the Texans, Barber asked who is bringing the doughnuts on Monday and what company they were going to come from. He needed help from Mowins, a Syracuse native, to explain Tim Hortons is the preferred brand here.
Doing No Wrong: With the Bills holding a 13-0 lead and near the goal on fourth down before the end of the first half, Barber noted that Bills coach Sean McDermott could “do no wrong” in whatever decision he made. After initially appearing to be leaning toward going for it, McDermott decided to kick the field goal on what Mowins called “Tyler Bass Day” because of his four field goals.
Meaningless Stat of the Day: CBS ran a graphic showing that three veteran Texan backs had 15,328 yards and 134 touchdowns to the 4,592 yards and 17 touchdowns by backs on the Bills roster. It wasn’t the only graphic reach by CBS. It also ran a graphic “Mills Mafia versus Bills Mafia” that made no sense. The graphic noting that the victory over the Texans was part of the Bills two-game revenge tour against teams eliminating them from the playoffs the last two seasons made more sense with the Kansas City game coming in prime time Sunday.
Siding with the Judge: After a long Singletary run was negated by a holding penalty on the Bills’ Daryl Williams, Mowins cracked that the side judge making the call and throwing a flag 15 yards or so had an Allen-like arm. On the radio, Wood noted that side judges weren’t allowed to make those calls until recently.
The Stat Stuffer: That’s what Simms called the one-yard touchdown from Allen to Knox that gave the Bills a 26-0 lead.
The PTR: Noting that Allen’s completion percentage in the games with Pittsburgh and Miami wasn’t good, Barber said the quarterback confused him when asked about it by saying he was not a “PTR” quarterback. Barber didn’t know what PTR meant but asked. “Protecting his rating,” Barber explained. That would be PHR. I assume PTR means protect THE rating.
Smile, You’re on Candid Camera: Near the end of the game, Diggs, who had a big game, saw the camera was on him and gave a slight wink. Allen may not have realized the camera was on him when he gave a big smile on the bench as the Bills finished the rout. In each case, CBS didn’t need to provide any sound to get the message of how much the Bills are enjoying themselves.