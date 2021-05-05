Alan Pergament: Displaced Bisons not on KB radio this season; local woman seeks 'Ninja' crown

Attention Buffalo Bisons fans: WWKB-AM won’t be carrying the minor league team’s games but the radio calls for home games being played in Trenton, N.J., and for road games are being streamed for free on Bisons.com or on MiLB’s First Pitch app.

Bisons fans can also watch all the games this season on MiLB.TV for $39.99, with a $10 discount if you use the promo code Bisons. Season ticketholders will get the package for free. There will be more than 5,000 minor league games available to watch for subscribers.

If the Bisons return to Buffalo before the season ends, the team will have to figure out if any games will return to WWKB, said Brad Bisbing, the Bisons’ assistant general manager for marketing and public relations.

...

Buffalo’s Rachael Goldstein is one of 12 elite female athletes competing in the inaugural “American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship" at 7 p.m. Sunday on local NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV.

The top four finishers advance to race head-to-head on the Power Tower, with the winner taking home $50,000 and becoming the first ever "American Ninja Warrior Women's Champion."