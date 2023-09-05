The national standoff between Spectrum and Disney that has led to all the ESPN channels and some Disney entertainment channels being off cable couldn’t have come at a worse time for sports fans.

The ESPNs were taken off cable Thursday night just as Jessica Pegula was about to start a tennis match in the U.S. Open and when Utah was playing Florida in college football.

Pegula’s Monday defeat in the U.S. Open, Duke’s incredible upset of Clemson in college football on Monday night and several other sporting events couldn’t be seen on Spectrum over the weekend.

And the men’s and women’s Open, quarterfinals, semifinals and finals on ESPN are coming up this week.

But it’s time to clear up some confusion over the Buffalo Bills’ season opener with the New York Jets in the “Monday Night Football” opener six nights from today.

That is one of the "MNF" games that is being simulcast on ESPN and ABC. It will be seen locally on ABC affiliate WKBW-TV (Channel 7) and nationally on all ABC affiliates, including those in Rochester and Syracuse.

This is a different situation from the Bills’ Monday night game against Denver on Nov. 13. That game is being carried on ESPN nationally. WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate, has won the bidding rights to carry it as part of the NFL policy of making sure cable and streaming games can be seen on broadcast TV in the local markets of the competing teams.

In other words, the game will be seen only on ESPN in Rochester and Syracuse and not on a local channel in those cities, since they aren’t considered local markets for the Bills.

Bills fans in those cities better hope the national dispute over how much Spectrum should pay Disney is over by then.

There are some temporary or permanent alternatives for cable subscribers to get the ESPN channels, including Sling TV, FuboTv, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. You can check out some free trial and discount offers to get you through the Spectrum-Disney dispute.

The ESPNs are traditionally the most-expensive cable channels for cable and satellite providers, largely to offset the huge rights fees that Disney pays to carry professional and college sports.

The monthly cost is paid even by those subscribers who aren’t interested in sports, which is why some people feel it would be ideal if providers could offer an a la carte plan in which you’d only pay for channels you watch.

The problem with that is that a large percentage of cable channels would disappear for lack of interest.

With the NFL and college football seasons in full swing, Disney holds some strong cards in the current dispute because of the pressure being put on Spectrum by its subscribers to watch the games.

But as I always explain, you should root for the provider – in this case Spectrum – to hold the line because the more it pays Disney the more it likely will pass the cost down to subscribers in higher bills.

This is the same reason why I tell DirecTV subscribers to root for the satellite provider in its national dispute with Nexstar, the owner of WIVB and WNLO-TV in Buffalo.

WIVB is carrying eight Bills games via CBS, as well as the Denver game, so the Nexstar-DirecTV dispute could have a big impact on Bills fans who subscribe to the satellite provider unless a deal is made soon.

The first Bills game on WIVB is the home opener on Sept. 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

WECK radio is premiering a new show, “Buffalo on the Rise,” hosted by Joe Chille on WBBZ at 8 p.m. Tuesday with an encore at 11 a.m. Saturday that will spotlight different local businesses weekly.

The program is an offshoot of an agreement between WECK owner Buddy Shula and WBBZ owner Phil Arno in which the radio station is the sales arm of the TV station.

Shula said he and Arno “have long thought that the stations would be better together as we are the only two major broadcast companies that are locally owned and target the similar 50+ demo TV/Radio combined for a greater value to advertisers.”

“Phil had a sales management opening, he asked if I would be interested, and I thought it would make great sense to combine our assets as independent local broadcasters,” wrote Shula.