Alan Pergament: Disney+ basketball series 'Big Shot' is a predictable sentimental winner

Stamos recalled he had some questions after his agents called to tell him he was going to get an offer to star in a new show from one of his favorite TV writers: “What will I play? Do I play a lawyer?”

When he was told it was a basketball show, Stamos said, “My heart sunk because I am so bad at sports. And I said, 'I don't play. I'm not a player. Right? Do I play? Am I an old player?'”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

He was relieved when he was told he would be a coach.

“Then it was, like, ‘Do coaches have to play? Do I have to play?’"

Indeed, it is unintentionally amusing watching how the writers avoid having the former “Full House” star play basketball.

Lorey agreed with one critic that the show is about second chances.

“Marvyn was a guy who was enormously successful in sort of, like, college ball and saw players as kind of X's and O's,” said Lorey. “They were just things that you moved around on the court. And we wanted to put him in a situation where, in order to be successful, he was going to have to start getting personally involved in the lives of the players because they were going through all of these dramas that affected their play.”