Alan Pergament: Disney+ basketball series 'Big Shot' is a predictable sentimental winner

Legendary and disgraced college basketball coaches Bobby Knight and Rick Pitino should get a share of the royalties for the inspiration they may have provided to the writers of the new Disney+ series “Big Shot” premiering Friday on the streaming service.
John Stamos stars as Marvyn Korn, a disgraced former big shot college basketball coach best known for throwing a chair on the court after a disputed call just like Knight did when he was at Indiana University.
Korn, who looks as good in a suit as Pitino, one of college's best-dressed coaches, was fired and exiled to coaching a girls’ basketball team at a rich private school in a beautiful area of San Diego near the Pacific Ocean.
Pitino, of course, was exiled to coach in Greece to re-establish his reputation after he was fired by Louisville after allegations of recruiting violations. He is now at Iona, a big step down from Pitino’s previous stops at powerhouses Kentucky and Louisville.
Needless to say, “Big Shot” is all about second chances, which means it also owes a debt to Gene Hackman’s character in the classic movie “Hoosiers.”
As a basketball fan, I was predisposed to like “Big Shot.” I didn’t need much of a scouting report to expect that the game plan would be to make Stamos’ character initially a “my way or the highway” coach who would learn that he needed to change his approach to coach high school girls.
To pile on the sentiment even thicker, the divorced Korn also reconnects with the teenage daughter Emma (Sophia Mitri Schloss) who he didn’t spend enough time with due to his basketball obsession.
Jessalyn Gilsig, who starred in David E. Kelley’s high school series “Boston Public,” is aboard as Korn’s assistant coach who teaches him a little praise can go a long way with girls.
Yvette Nicole Brown plays the school’s dean, who was forced to hire Korn by a rich benefactor, Larry Gruzinsky (Michael Trucco), whose daughter Louise (Nell Verlaque) is the entitled star player.
The storylines are as predictable as an NBA offense. However, there is some amusing girl talk among the diverse cast of players, some life lessons about the value of working as a team, some debate over the outsized importance that sports can have over education and some humor along the way.
Despite realizing how manipulative the plots were in the three episodes available for review, “Big Shot” gets enough points for accomplishing what it is trying to do to be a sentimental winner.
In a video conference interview with the nation’s television critics, co-creator Dean Lorey said “Big Shot” also is getting a second chance. Lorey and Kelley wrote the original script six years ago and sold it to ABC, which decided not to move forward with it. It was revived when more content was needed for the new streaming service Disney+.
Stamos recalled he had some questions after his agents called to tell him he was going to get an offer to star in a new show from one of his favorite TV writers: “What will I play? Do I play a lawyer?”
When he was told it was a basketball show, Stamos said, “My heart sunk because I am so bad at sports. And I said, 'I don't play. I'm not a player. Right? Do I play? Am I an old player?'”
He was relieved when he was told he would be a coach.
“Then it was, like, ‘Do coaches have to play? Do I have to play?’"
Indeed, it is unintentionally amusing watching how the writers avoid having the former “Full House” star play basketball.
Lorey agreed with one critic that the show is about second chances.
“Marvyn was a guy who was enormously successful in sort of, like, college ball and saw players as kind of X's and O's,” said Lorey. “They were just things that you moved around on the court. And we wanted to put him in a situation where, in order to be successful, he was going to have to start getting personally involved in the lives of the players because they were going through all of these dramas that affected their play.”
He added that he and Kelley decided the path for Korn’s redemption was to make him a coach at a tony private high school for girls.
“We felt like that would be the most difficult environment for a guy like Marvyn to find himself in and would lend itself to comedy, and this show does have a certain amount of comedy to it,” he said.
Gilsig is pleased that the story looks at the personal development of the girls through the team.
“In many ways, I feel like we have done such a disservice to female characters over time in storytelling, and it's incredibly refreshing to see that we can finally tell stories about young girls that are not solely focused on relationships, that aren't focused on them being mean to each other. That's not what this is about. It's not about catfights. It's not about any of those stereotypes. It's truly about these interesting young girls. It's really funny, too.”
Stamos’ basketball training with a basketball legend also provided some levity.
“I went to a rehearsal with Jerry West,” said Stamos. “I guess they call it a practice, but I called it a rehearsal, and he didn't. That was the first moment he gave me a dirty look.”
He added he thought West worked for a college team rather than the Los Angeles Clippers.
“That didn't go over well,” recalled Stamos, who added he felt challenged to play a different character than he is used to playing.
“It was the first character that I've been offered that everybody is talking about how unlikable he is and what a crab he is and he's not a nice person. So I dug into that…
“All that aside, that's just our job, right, to dig in and do that… I was looking for a way to play an adult character that had layers and wasn't just, you know, light and fluffy. And that's in here. I was dying to be on Disney+, because … I'm a Disney freak.”