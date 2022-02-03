Alan Pergament: Despite the pain of Bills fans, Bengals-Chiefs title game gets big local rating

This is what I’m thinking:

So much for the idea that Buffalo Bills fans wouldn’t watch any more NFL playoff games following the team’s heartbreaking 42-36 overtime playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after leading with 13 seconds left in regulation.

The Chiefs’ 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in the AFC title game had a 34.0 rating on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate.

According to CBS, Buffalo was the No. 4 market in the country for the game, behind only Kansas City, Cincinnati and nearby Dayton.

A rating point in Western New York represents 5,285 households, which means about 180,000 households were tuning in.

It isn’t fair to compare it to the 52.2 rating for the Bills’ playoff loss to the Chiefs in the 2021 AFC title because obviously more Buffalo fans would watch that game.

The best year to compare the Bengals victory is to compare it to the local rating for Kansas City’s 35-24 AFC title victory over Tennessee in 2020, which also was carried at 3 p.m.

The Chiefs-Titans game in 2020 had a 30.7 rating, almost 10% lower than the rating for the Bengals-Chiefs game.