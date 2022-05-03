Alan Pergament: Despite Jeanneret's late-season assist, Sabres' ratings down 10% from year ago

If only play-by-play legend Rick Jeanneret was celebrated every night, then the Buffalo Sabres would have scary good TV ratings again.

The Sabres’ 3-2 overtime victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in the season finale on Jeanneret’s “Last Call” had an unofficial 5.4 rating on MSG. The last 30 minutes averaged a 7.3 rating.

It was the highest-rated Sabres game on MSG since the cable network’s season-high 6.5 rating for the team’s 4-3 victory over Nashville on April 1, the night Jeanneret assisted again as his banner was raised to the rafters of KeyBank Center.

The season’s highest-rated Sabres game on any platform was an 8.1 rating for the 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on cable’s TNT March 13 for the outdoor Heritage Classic.

A rating point in Buffalo now represents 6,375 homes, up from 5,285 households. The number went up because Nielsen now includes broadband only homes.

The ratings for the Sabres picked up for the season’s final eight games as the play of Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Alex Tuch and other young players gave fans renewed hope that next year’s team will break the 11-year playoff drought. Six of the team’s last seven games averaged a 4.5 rating or higher.

The team’s first five games averaged a 5.8 rating, led by a 6.4 rating for a home game against Vancouver on Oct. 19, before viewership gradually declined.

For the season, the team unofficially averaged a 3.9 rating.

That was only about 10% lower than the 4.3 average for the 56 games played in the abbreviated the 2020-21 season carried by MSG, former NHL rightsholder NBCSN and NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV.

The ratings trend has been downward.

In the abbreviated 2019-2020 season, the Sabres averaged a 7.05 rating on MSG for the first 50 games. The average for the entire 69-game season was unavailable but bound to have declined from the 7 rating.

The team averaged an 8.1 rating in the 2018-19 season, which is twice this season’s average.

The Sabres averaged a 4.8 rating in the 2017-18 season.

As low as the Sabres’ recent ratings are this year, Buffalo remains one of the strongest TV markets in the NHL.

