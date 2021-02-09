Alan Pergament: Demler's defenders miss the point of why she needed to apologize

WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) co-anchor Maryalice Demler had her share of defenders after she apologized last week for making a political statement about the Cuomo administration’s handing of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The emails from the Demler defenders were received in response to those critical of the anchor who were quoted in the article about the apology published online Feb. 5.
Many of Demler’s defenders didn’t realize they were illustrating why she needed to apologize and why she worded the apology the way she did.
The defenders also gave me an opportunity to provide some journalism lessons.
First, some background.
Demler delivered an on-air apology on the station’s 11 p.m. newscast Feb. 4 for the ad-lib on the 6 p.m. newscast.
Demler and co-anchor Scott Levin weighed in after reporter Kelly Dudzik carried a story about a woman from Kill Buck with Crohn’s disease and other health issues who plans to drive 44 miles across the border to Kane, Pa., in March to get a scheduled Covid-19 vaccination shot because she wasn't eligible to get one in New York.
At story’s end, the immune-compromised woman said she hoped Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo “would come to his senses” and release or recommend guidelines on which people with compromised immune systems can be vaccinated.
The story didn’t include a needed explanation of Cuomo’s reasoning for declining to make people under 65 with underlying medical conditions that put them at risk eligible for the vaccine. His position at the time was it would make 4 million more New Yorkers eligible when there isn’t enough vaccine available.
Levin started the controversial discussion after Dudzik’s story ended.
“Of all things, we had months and months to plan this,” said Levin. “Months and months and months.”
That led Demler to respond: “Our state government had many months to plan a rollout and this is what we get. Remember that on Election Day.”
It was a stunning comment, especially at a time that news organizations are policing the Twitter accounts of journalists who express political opinions to avoid being accused of losing objectivity.
“Many of you let me know you felt I was not objective for what I said when I suggested if you are not happy with the rollout you should remember that on Election Day,” said Demler in her apology. “I should have not said that. And for that, I apologize. I do want to make it clear in no way I or any of our journalists will tell you how to act and certainly how to vote.”
It is one thing to have the subject of a story take shots at the governor, though even that is questionable if the complaints aren’t put in context. It is quite another thing to have an anchor illustrate or express his or her political feelings.
After all, TV viewers essentially vote every day about what channel to watch and the last thing any station wants is to antagonize half the potential audience.
From my emails, that’s exactly what happened after Demler’s comment.
Her defenders inadvertently illustrated why she had to apologize. They apparently felt she was telling them how to vote and that was OK because they agreed with her. They were anti-Cuomo, which validates the idea Demler was expressing an opinion that damaged her objectivity.
Here are some edited examples of emails I received and my replies, using the initials of those who wrote.
“Maryalice Demler has nothing to apologize for. She told the truth. On this, I agree with her. You betcha, I will remember this on Election Day. I think Emperor Cuomo is on his last legs as governor. Hopefully, this is his last and final term.” Sincerely, J.B.
I explained to J.B. that agreeing with Demler’s opinion doesn’t make the comment acceptable when she is not supposed to give an opinion.
“Yes, (sigh) I guess reporters aren't supposed to give their own opinion, even if they're correct,” J.B. replied.
Of course, being “correct” is in the eye of the receiver.
“The thing is, she didn't mention Cuomo by name. Her remark could apply to anyone in public office. ‘Remember that on Election Day.’ No big deal. I suppose Maryalice had to apologize. If she didn't, Emperor Cuomo would demand that she be fired, pronto. Then he'd have her blackballed in New Yawk State.”
That pretty much confirms that J.B. isn’t exactly an unbiased observer when he comes to judging bias.
D.B. joined the Demler defense team.
“It’s not surprising to me that readers of The News would be offended by someone not being in lockstep with Emperor Andrew. Apparently, they don’t watch CNN or any other network news where anchors show their political bias consistently. Ms. Demler owed no apology. The complainers should apologize to themselves for being thin-skinned.”
I advised D.B. that CNN's prime-time anchors are paid to be opinionated and that attracts like-minded viewers. Local news anchors are supposed to keep their opinions to themselves, so they don’t lose viewers who object to anchors taking sides.
G.P. joined the defense.
“The left are a bunch of hypocrites, it’s their way or nothing, local news and The Buffalo News are 100% to the left and always let u know it. She should not have to apologize … because it’s the truth… Just wait a year and see how much Biden screws this up, it’s already started. God Bless America!!”
R.F. asked: “Do you think it was really meant as a political statement? Or was it just a ‘end of the story’ comment. To those who would stop watching because of a 10-second blurb I would say, grow up. They are looking for something to bitch about. Those individuals must not watch any of the 24-hour news channels. Because if they have or do, they are then hypocrites!”
I also explained to R.F. the 24-hour news channels separate the news programs from the opinion shows. The latter are designed to express opinions, not the former. Local newscasts try to avoid saying anything political in these polarized times – as they should.
A.E. wrote “her statement, in my opinion, was a matter-of-fact comment and nothing else. The attack, on her, was not warranted.”
If A.E. reads the comments of other defenders, she should be able to tell that Demler supporters took her comments to be political and shared her opinion.
D.D. wrote: “But yet all the liberal news outlets trashed (former President) Trump constantly. I was a bit shocked when I heard it though. But I thought good for her.”
The comment made it pretty clear where D.D. comes from politically.
So did this comment from D.K.: “Good for Maryalice! Cuomo is a pompous ass and should be impeached – morons have kept him in for 10 years, showing ultimate herd mentality of plain stupidity!”
Of course, there were emails from those who objected to Demler’s comments.
E.D. thought Demler got off relatively easy. “Levin, Demler and Dudzik should be punished for their parts in the reporting about a woman with Crohn's disease who is going to PA for a Covid vaccine. While it is upsetting to some, NYS's policy is scientifically based and best for our state's population as a whole, for our common good. The reporters should have explained WHY Governor Cuomo decided on his policy instead of presenting a one-sided view along with their personal political persuasions. My wife and I received our Covid vaccines at UB South campus. It was busy and crowded, but the process was perfectly managed … I can’t imagine anyone going through it without feeling that NYS did a great job.”
Sorry, E.D. but reading my emails makes it easy to imagine.
D.P. wrote: “Gotta say, I shook my head when I saw it. In a world where media is being called out for bias, something she should be aware of, a misstep like this just perpetuates this opinion. Maryalice should not be allowed to ad lib, because she can't.”
M.S. wrote: “Thanks for shining a light on this journalistic faux pas which is becoming uncomfortably more common. I'm glad to hear she issued an apology, but I hope the station opens their eyes to her disingenuous rhetoric.
I have stopped watching while her and Scott Levin are on but I caught this while making dinner. Made me remember why I don't watch anymore.”
The potential loss of viewers undoubtedly is why Demler apologized.
B.G. wrote Demler “is a reporter. She should not make a political statement like that. It was unprofessional.”
Amen.