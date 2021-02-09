Alan Pergament: Demler's defenders miss the point of why she needed to apologize

“The left are a bunch of hypocrites, it’s their way or nothing, local news and The Buffalo News are 100% to the left and always let u know it. She should not have to apologize … because it’s the truth… Just wait a year and see how much Biden screws this up, it’s already started. God Bless America!!”

R.F. asked: “Do you think it was really meant as a political statement? Or was it just a ‘end of the story’ comment. To those who would stop watching because of a 10-second blurb I would say, grow up. They are looking for something to bitch about. Those individuals must not watch any of the 24-hour news channels. Because if they have or do, they are then hypocrites!”

I also explained to R.F. the 24-hour news channels separate the news programs from the opinion shows. The latter are designed to express opinions, not the former. Local newscasts try to avoid saying anything political in these polarized times – as they should.

A.E. wrote “her statement, in my opinion, was a matter-of-fact comment and nothing else. The attack, on her, was not warranted.”

If A.E. reads the comments of other defenders, she should be able to tell that Demler supporters took her comments to be political and shared her opinion.