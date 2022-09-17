Dan Orlovsky bet on himself and won big.

He started his broadcasting career working for free.

Now he will be the analyst for several games over the next two seasons on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football," including Monday’s night game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans that is simulcast on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2).

Orlovsky has his wife Tiffany and “Good Morning Football” analyst Peter Schrager to thank for helping him reach such a lofty position.

His broadcast career started when he posted on Periscope and Twitter an explanation of a play during a prime-time NFL game when the broadcast announcers didn’t talk about why or how it happened.

“My wife in that moment said, ‘Get your cellphone and make a video of that or something. Put it on the internet,’ ” recalled Orlovsky. “Initially I said, that’s dumb because I wasn’t a big social network person but I thought I’d give it a try. So I muted the television and I broke the play down ... I posted it and the next morning I woke up it went viral, and I thought, 'Well, that's something.' I just kept doing it and doing it on Twitter and Periscope.”

Then Schrager asked him to appear on “Good Morning Football” to do the same thing he did on Twitter.

“I probably did it about eight to 10 times,” Orlovsky said. “Obviously working for free, just trying to prove myself and prove I kind of knew what I was doing and could be good at it.”

Orlovsky, who was a backup quarterback for 12 years in the NFL, then attended the league’s Broadcast Bootcamp, which led to several auditions and different opportunities.

He picked ESPN and has become a mainstay on several of its programs, including “NFL Live” and several studio shows.

He still diagrams plays on social networks. After the Bills’ 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, he praised Bills back Devin Singletary for picking up a pass rusher so quarterback Josh Allen had time to hit wide receiver Gabe Davis for a 47-yard gain.

“I still do it,” said Orlovsky of diagramming plays. “I don't ever want to not do it. I think the raw aspect of that is something the fans really appreciate. I love doing it. I like giving players their props when they're doing things really well. I think fans gain a new appreciation and understanding for players also.”

He started as an analyst working American Flag Football League games and has worked college games for ESPN for several years.

“I kind of started to realize pretty early on people were really interested in the things that I felt were my strengths,” he said. “I love calling games. I think being a quarterback really helps calling live games because you’re so used to having to think about everything and being in the moment.”

His new role on the MNF “B” team alongside Steve Levy and Louis Riddick gives him the most visibility. He had some leverage when Fox pursued him for an analyst role when his ESPN contract was running out. He said he had fortunate timing since ESPN was getting some extra Monday night games.

He watched only sports as a kid, including Monday Night Football.

“I didn’t know it was Monday Night Football as a kid, just that it was just Monday night watching football,” said Orlovsky.

He realizes it is harder to break down things like the Singletary clip during games.

“You can do it but it's a very non-detailed version,” said Orlovsky. “You’ve got be really fast.”

He can be very fast with opinions on the ESPN studio shows and doesn’t plan to change on MNF.

“It's obviously the top of the mountain and I know the gravity of it. I also am very aware that like I was the backup quarterback, right? I wasn't some star player. I haven't gotten to Monday Night Football being scared to say things … that I'm convicted about. So, I feel if my eyes are telling me something and my football intuition is telling me something, I'm going to be opinionated about it. I’m not going to shy away from that.”

He wasn’t one of the analysts giving negative opinions about Allen before the 2018 draft. At 6-5 and 250 pounds in his playing days at the University of Connecticut, size was the one thing Orlovsky had in common with Allen.

“I mean Josh is a far, far, far, far, far, far greater athlete than I ever was,” said Orlovsky, who attributed his survival for 12 years to trying to be smart and a sponge for information and a strong work ethic.

Orlovsky wasn’t as concerned about Allen’s accuracy as other experts were.

“I would tell people all the time that was the dumbest thing ever to tell me that he was inaccurate because he completed 58% of his passes or whatever it was. If he had completed one more pass per game or something from a tipped ball, a dropped pass or throwaway that it would go up to like 63%. I said calling him inaccurate because of what the stat line is is moronic.”

He was concerned that Allen wasn’t good at Wyoming with steering offensive line protection when facing blitzes and thought his eyes would have to get better when it came to defenses, moving people and not staring them down.

But Orlovsky isn’t surprised that Allen has solved those issues after speaking with Allen’s personal coach, Jordan Palmer, and other NFL people he knows.

“Surprised? No. Because from everything I know, they say he's an incredible kid with a phenomenal work ethic. So, I am not surprised by that. I didn’t know or expect that he would be right there in the conversation for best player at that position in the NFL ... How many other guys would you rather have than Josh Allen?”

The Bills-Tennessee game is a big one for Orlovsky, who will be scrutinized more than he has in any game he’s worked so far. His preparation includes watching every snap in the NFL every week.

“I prepare every week because of the shows that I'm on every day,” said Orlovsky. “I've got a pretty good understanding of who Buffalo is and a pretty good understanding of who Tennessee wants to be.”

He said the Titans are trying to figure out how to replace receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones and the Bills will need to duplicate the pass rush they had in their season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams and to make sure they don’t sell out on stopping Derrick Henry’s running to make it easier for quarterback Ryan Tannehill to throw.

“Offensively (the Bills) did such a phenomenal job of gaining numbers in their run game last week and that was really the difference between the past play calling and (offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey) and I want to see if that continues to be a part of their offense.”

You might think that now he’s made it to MNF, Orlovsky would feel like he’s made it in broadcasting.

“I don't want to minimize the fact that I'm on Monday Night Football. Like I know how big a deal that is. I'm beyond humbled to be on it. So to feel like I made it, I know what it took to get here. If people understood my schedule … know what it took to get here to have the opportunity to get there.

“My wife gets mad at me because when I got the call that I was going to get it, I was emotional for a couple of minutes and we had this like really cool moment and embrace and then she kept wanting to celebrate it. And I was just like, yeah this was an expectation, so to speak. Like I don't do all this hard work and put in all this time to not have the good things happen.

“I told her now it’s what next. So, it's a really fine line of like, really enjoying it and embracing it … but also to understand like, dude, I got to do the job well now and also to handle business and handle the opportunity and represent yourself well, represent your family. Gain the respect of the NFL, gain the respect of your peers, gain the respect of the people who are playing in the game.

“That's the most important stuff for me. I have to be able to look at myself in the mirror and know that that was my goal rather than do people walk away from this game going ‘Dan Orlovsky is a star on Monday Night Football.’ No. It is doing the job the right way.”

I wouldn’t bet against Orlovsky. After all, he doesn’t need a diagram to be shown how to succeed in his most visible role.